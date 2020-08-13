NYCEDC Announces Selection of Steiner Studios to Develop and Operate Made in New York Film and TV Soundstage Facility in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

$320M in private investment to support 2,200 industry jobs, create 1,800 construction jobs, and advance diversity and equity in the media and entertainment industry Deal creates 500,000 SF production hub, expands training programs for New Yorkers, provides support to non-profits focused on inclusion in the industry, and funds completion of Bush Terminal Piers Park