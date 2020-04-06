NEW YORK, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in 1 safe and secure platform, is a tested solution that addresses recent security issues reported about Zoom and other video conferencing products, currently being used by people working remotely.
NYNJA for Mac and Windows has always been designed to work within the secure environment of the browser. On your personal computer, when NYNJA needs to access any private data sources like camera, microphone or storage, the browser confirms access with the user adding one more layer of security. After a meeting is completed and the browser window is closed, all user data is promptly deleted from the computer's memory leaving no trace on that computer. For an even higher level of security, NYNJA recommends using a private browser window on Safari, Firefox, Opera or an Incognito (Edge) window on Chrome. Once a meeting is over, closing your browser window deletes information from that meeting that would otherwise be left on your device.
For extra meeting security, non-NYNJA users have only limited access to view information. They cannot chat or otherwise control the NYNJA platform during a meeting. Meeting data, like messages and media are reserved only for known users in your company, organization or group. You can remove or delete anyone you select.
NYNJA also provides temporary links for each individual meeting which expire when the mediator ends the meeting, if you so choose.
"We designed a web based secure platform protocol that can operate within those limitations and still provide a high-quality video conference experience without the risks of an installed application that could be vulnerable to hackers," said JR Guerrieri, CEO and Founder of NYNJA.
About NYNJA
NYNJA is the fastest way to collaborate and communicate in one safe and secure platform, anyplace anytime. NYNJA is an all in 1 communication platform for webinars, live stream broadcasts, group messaging with automatic translations and transcription all in one safe secure platform.
NYNJA is currently available for global commercial use and can be downloaded from the company website NYNJA.work and the Samsung Galaxy store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
NYNJA lets users make voice and video calls to any communication device, schedule and run conference calls with screen sharing, and also share notes and files. NYNJA can instantly transcribe voice or text messages or translate different languages through third party services. The NYNJA platform features secure encryption of cloud data storage for saving messages, images and files, and features a beautifully designed and intuitive interface highlighted by the app's patent and patent-pending concentric wheel navigation system. The concentric wheel enables quick and easy navigation of the app using only one thumb and eliminates back buttons.
Media Contact:
Gary Yentin
237199@email4pr.com
416-464-2223