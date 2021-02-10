MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oasis Collections, a pioneer of alternative accommodations, has announced the expansion of its subscription product - the Oasis Passport - into several North American markets. The first "housing as a service" concept, the Passport launched in September as a tailor-made solution for the burgeoning global remote work population.
Subscribers choose a 3- or 6-month package and pay a fixed monthly cost (starting at $1,550) which gives them access to 400+ curated Oasis residences across 15 highly desirable cities. Members benefit from ultimate flexibility, with the ability to move freely between any property in the Passport portfolio for stays of 30+ nights each, a seamless booking policy, no cancellation fees and no advanced notice requirements. Oasis Passport enables this previously unattainable style of living, by removing the cost, friction and logistics traditionally associated with a nomadic lifestyle.
Pricing is determined by the number of bedrooms and 3 tiers of cities, and is inclusive of utilities, high-speed WiFi, professional housekeeping, and 24/7 support from Oasis' local Guest Experience teams.
Originally focused on Latin America and Europe, Oasis has now added Miami, Austin and Denver to the program, providing members access to prime, city-center properties in 3 of the most desirable urban destinations in the US. Additional, as well as several getaway destinations, will be added by the summer, reaching 700+ properties in 20 global cities by the end of 2021.
Oasis Collections Founder & CEO Parker Stanberry says: "It's clear that remote work is here to stay for a large portion of knowledge workers. We believe that many in this demographic will give up the idea of long-term leases, buying furniture, the hassle of paying utility bills and embrace an untethered lifestyle that allows them to broaden their horizons and improve their quality of life. Our aim is to remove the logistical challenges and financial barriers and help make this dream a reality. Oasis is a gateway to a different style of living."
In addition to the innovation of the subscription based pricing model Oasis differentiates itself from vacation rental marketplaces such as Airbnb and VRBO with its type of properties, high level of guest service, and preferred access to associated co-working venues and wellness programs.
