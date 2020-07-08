NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the results of the World's Best Awards 2020 readers' survey, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe. This year marks the 25th edition of this annual readers' survey, in which Travel + Leisure readers rate their experiences in a variety of categories, from cities and hotels to cruise lines and airlines.* The complete results are now featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and span more than 100 digital stories, including 91 lists.
Among the rankings are Top Cities Overall, with Oaxaca, Mexico; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and Hoi An, Vietnam, placing first through third; and regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., with The Mark in New York City, taking the No. 1 spot, followed by The Georges in Lexington, Virginia, and Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California.
The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. In the 25 years the World's Best Awards readers' survey has been published, Singapore Airlines is the only honoree to be named a No. 1 winner in its category – World's Best International Airline — every year.
"I'm proud to celebrate all of the honorees recognized by our readers in this 25th edition of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. These remarkable brands and destinations inspire us all to get out there and explore by providing singular experiences—experiences that reinforce the idea that travel, at its core, has the ability to open hearts and shape minds. To be a force for good. As the world begins to open up again, these comprehensive lists are the ultimate resource for planning your next getaway when the time is right," says Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford.
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2020 – THE TOP 25
- Oaxaca, Mexico
- San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
- Hoi An, Vietnam
- Chiang Mai, Thailand
- Florence
- Kyoto, Japan
- Udaipur, India
- Luang Prabang, Laos
- Ubud, Indonesia
- Istanbul
- Mexico City
- Bangkok
- Rome
- Jaipur, India
- Tokyo
- Siem Reap, Cambodia
- Lisbon
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Cuzco, Peru
- Porto, Portugal
- Singapore
- New Orleans
- Seville, Spain
- Mérida, Mexico
- Kraków, Poland
The 2020 results, including the Best 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Lines, Best Domestic Airports and Best Hotels in Paris, among other lists, are now posted on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best. The survey results are also featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 17.
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host Toast & Post, a virtual celebration that kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET on Instagram Live @TravelandLeisure to honor the World's Best Awards 2020 winners. Raise a toast to this year's honorees and post a picture using the hashtags #TLWorldsBest, #TLToast and tag @TravelandLeisure today and in the weeks ahead.
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2020 WINNERS OVERALL
WORLD'S BEST CITY
Oaxaca, Mexico
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL
Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
WORLD'S BEST ISLAND
Palawan, Philippines
WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Disney Cruise Line
WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Viking
WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Seabourn
WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE
Quasar Expeditions
WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE
Crystal River Cruises
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE
Singapore Airlines
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE
JetBlue Airways
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT
Indianapolis International Airport, Illinois
WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER
Rothschild Safaris
WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR
Ker & Downey
WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY
National Car Rental
WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA
Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Mexico
WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA
Pearl Laguna, Laguna Beach, California
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2020 WINNERS, BY REGION
CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL
BEST CITY HOTEL
The Mark, New York, New York
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
U.S. (BY REGION)
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE NORTHEAST
Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH
Fearrington House Inn, Pittsboro, North Carolina
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST
Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST
Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA
North Block Hotel, Yountville
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA
Sunset Key Cottages, Key West
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH
Kimpton Angler's Hotel South Beach
BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY
The Mark
BEST HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES
Santa Monica Proper Hotel
BEST HOTEL IN CHICAGO
The Peninsula
BEST HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.
The Hay-Adams
BEST HOTEL IN CHARLESTON
Wentworth Mansion
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII
Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, Waikiki
BEST HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS
Wynn
CANADA
BEST CITY HOTEL
Loden Hotel, Vancouver
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Secret Bay, Dominica
MEXICO
BEST CITY HOTEL
Hotel Amparo, San Miguel de Allende
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Cala de Mar Resort & Spa, Ixtapa
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
BEST CITY HOTEL
Casa Gangotena, Quito, Ecuador
CENTRAL AMERICA
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Gardens, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica
SOUTH AMERICA
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Awasi Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile
EUROPE (OVERALL)
BEST CITY HOTEL
Raffles, Istanbul, Turkey
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece
EUROPE (BY REGION)
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY
Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE
Château de la Chèvre d'or, Èze
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND
Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo, Ireland
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE
Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain
BEST HOTEL IN BARCELONA
Mandarin Oriental
BEST HOTEL IN PARIS
Ritz Paris
BEST HOTEL IN LONDON
Shangri-La Hotel, at the Shard
BEST HOTEL IN ROME
J.K. Place Roma
BEST HOTEL IN FLORENCE
St. Regis
BEST HOTEL IN VENICE
Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel
ASIA OVERALL
BEST CITY HOTEL
The Oberoi, Mumbai, India
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia
ASIA (BY REGION)
BEST HOTEL IN HONG KONG
Mandarin Oriental
BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK
The Sukhothai
BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE
Raffles
BEST HOTEL IN TOKYO
Hoshinoya
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA
Leela Palace, Udaipur
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA
Capella Ubud, Bali
BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA
Anantara Chiang Mai Resort & Spa, Thailand
BEST HOTEL IN SHANGHAI
The Peninsula
BEST HOTEL IN BEIJING
Rosewood
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
BEST CITY HOTEL
COMO The Treasury, Perth, Australia
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand
THE SOUTH PACIFIC
BEST RESORT HOTEL
Turtle Island Resort, Fiji
AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST
BEST NORTH AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST CITY HOTEL
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai
BEST NORTH AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST RESORT HOTEL
Kasbah Tamadot, Atlas Mountains, Morocco
BEST AFRICA CITY HOTEL
The Silo, Cape Town
BEST AFRICA RESORT HOTEL
Oyster Box, Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa
BEST SAFARI LODGE
Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa
TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2020 WINNERS, BY REGION
CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES
BEST CITY
Charleston, South Carolina
BEST ISLAND
Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island), Georgia
CANADA
BEST CITY
Quebec City
BEST ISLAND
Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia
CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
BEST CITY
Cuzco, Peru
MEXICO
BEST CITY
Oaxaca
MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA
BEST ISLAND
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
EUROPE
BEST CITY
Florence, Italy
BEST ISLAND
Páros, Greece
ASIA
BEST CITY
Hoi An, Vietnam
BEST ISLAND
Palawan, Philippines
AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC
BEST CITY
Sydney, Australia
BEST ISLAND
Cook Islands
AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST
BEST CITY
Marrakesh, Morocco
BEST ISLAND
Mauritius
HAWAII
BEST ISLAND
Maui
THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS
BEST ISLAND
Anguilla
*This year's World's Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect Travel + Leisure readers' experiences before the pandemic, but T+L editors hope that this year's honorees will inspire trips to come — whenever they may be.
For the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2020 readers' survey methodology, visit Travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology
