NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Travel + Leisure announces the results of the World's Best Awards 2020 readers' survey, revealing the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe. This year marks the 25th edition of this annual readers' survey, in which Travel + Leisure readers rate their experiences in a variety of categories, from cities and hotels to cruise lines and airlines.* The complete results are now featured on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and span more than 100 digital stories, including 91 lists.

Among the rankings are Top Cities Overall, with Oaxaca, Mexico; San Miguel de Allende, Mexico; and Hoi An, Vietnam, placing first through third; and regional lists, such as Top City Hotels in the Continental U.S., with The Mark in New York City, taking the No. 1 spot, followed by The Georges in Lexington, Virginia, and Santa Monica Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California.

The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that satisfy some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. In the 25 years the World's Best Awards readers' survey has been published, Singapore Airlines is the only honoree to be named a No. 1 winner in its category – World's Best International Airline — every year.

"I'm proud to celebrate all of the honorees recognized by our readers in this 25th edition of the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. These remarkable brands and destinations inspire us all to get out there and explore by providing singular experiences—experiences that reinforce the idea that travel, at its core, has the ability to open hearts and shape minds. To be a force for good. As the world begins to open up again, these comprehensive lists are the ultimate resource for planning your next getaway when the time is right," says Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford.

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITIES 2020 – THE TOP 25

  1. Oaxaca, Mexico
  2. San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
  3. Hoi An, Vietnam
  4. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  5. Florence
  6. Kyoto, Japan
  7. Udaipur, India
  8. Luang Prabang, Laos
  9. Ubud, Indonesia
  10. Istanbul
  11. Mexico City
  12. Bangkok
  13. Rome
  14. Jaipur, India
  15. Tokyo
  16. Siem Reap, Cambodia
  17. Lisbon
  18. Charleston, South Carolina
  19. Cuzco, Peru
  20. Porto, Portugal
  21. Singapore
  22. New Orleans
  23. Seville, Spain
  24. Mérida, Mexico
  25. Kraków, Poland

The 2020 results, including the Best 100 Hotels, Best Domestic Airlines, Best Islands, Best Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S., Best Resort Hotels in Hawaii, Best Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Lines, Best Domestic Airports and Best Hotels in Paris, among other lists, are now posted on www.TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best. The survey results are also featured in the August issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands July 17.

Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqui Gifford will host Toast & Post, a virtual celebration that kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. ET on Instagram Live @TravelandLeisure to honor the World's Best Awards 2020 winners. Raise a toast to this year's honorees and post a picture using the hashtags #TLWorldsBest, #TLToast and tag @TravelandLeisure today and in the weeks ahead.

TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST AWARDS 2020 WINNERS OVERALL

WORLD'S BEST CITY

Oaxaca, Mexico

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 

Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia

WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRAND 

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

WORLD'S BEST ISLAND 

Palawan, Philippines

WORLD'S BEST MEGA-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE 

Disney Cruise Line

WORLD'S BEST LARGE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE 

Viking

WORLD'S BEST MIDSIZE-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE 

Seabourn

WORLD'S BEST SMALL-SHIP OCEAN CRUISE LINE 

Quasar Expeditions

WORLD'S BEST RIVER CRUISE LINE 

Crystal River Cruises

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRLINE 

Singapore Airlines

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRLINE 

JetBlue Airways

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT 

Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC AIRPORT 

Indianapolis International Airport, Illinois

WORLD'S BEST SAFARI OUTFITTER 

Rothschild Safaris

WORLD'S BEST TOUR OPERATOR 

Ker & Downey

WORLD'S BEST CAR-RENTAL COMPANY 

National Car Rental

WORLD'S BEST INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION SPA 

Rancho La Puerta, Tecate, Mexico

WORLD'S BEST DOMESTIC DESTINATION SPA 

Pearl Laguna, Laguna Beach, California


TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST HOTEL 2020 WINNERS, BY REGION


CONTINENTAL U.S. OVERALL

BEST CITY HOTEL 

The Mark, New York, New York

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming



U.S. (BY REGION)

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE NORTHEAST 

Rabbit Hill Inn, Lower Waterford, Vermont

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE SOUTH 

Fearrington House Inn, Pittsboro, North Carolina

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE MIDWEST 

Deer Path Inn, Lake Forest, Illinois

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE WEST 

Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyoming

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN CALIFORNIA 

North Block Hotel, Yountville

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FLORIDA 

Sunset Key Cottages, Key West

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREATER MIAMI BEACH 

Kimpton Angler's Hotel South Beach

BEST HOTEL IN NEW YORK CITY 

The Mark

BEST HOTEL IN GREATER LOS ANGELES 

Santa Monica Proper Hotel

BEST HOTEL IN CHICAGO 

The Peninsula

BEST HOTEL IN WASHINGTON, D.C. 

The Hay-Adams

BEST HOTEL IN CHARLESTON 

Wentworth Mansion

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN HAWAII 

Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani, Waikiki

BEST HOTEL IN LAS VEGAS 

Wynn


CANADA 

BEST CITY HOTEL 

Loden Hotel, Vancouver

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland


THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Secret Bay, Dominica


MEXICO

BEST CITY HOTEL 

Hotel Amparo, San Miguel de Allende

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Cala de Mar Resort & Spa, Ixtapa


CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST CITY HOTEL 

Casa Gangotena, Quito, Ecuador


CENTRAL AMERICA

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Gardens, Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica


SOUTH AMERICA

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Awasi Patagonia, Torres del Paine, Chile


EUROPE (OVERALL)

BEST CITY HOTEL 

Raffles, Istanbul, Turkey

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini, Greece


EUROPE (BY REGION)

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN ITALY 

Hotel Caesar Augustus, Capri

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN FRANCE 

Château de la Chèvre d'or, Èze 

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN THE U.K. & IRELAND 

Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo, Ireland

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN GREECE 

Canaves Oia Epitome, Santorini

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL 

Finca Cortesin Hotel Golf & Spa, Málaga, Spain

BEST HOTEL IN BARCELONA 

Mandarin Oriental

BEST HOTEL IN PARIS 

Ritz Paris

BEST HOTEL IN LONDON 

Shangri-La Hotel, at the Shard

BEST HOTEL IN ROME 

J.K. Place Roma

BEST HOTEL IN FLORENCE 

St. Regis

BEST HOTEL IN VENICE 

Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel


ASIA OVERALL

BEST CITY HOTEL 

The Oberoi, Mumbai, India

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Capella Ubud, Bali, Indonesia


ASIA (BY REGION)

BEST HOTEL IN HONG KONG 

Mandarin Oriental

BEST HOTEL IN BANGKOK 

The Sukhothai

BEST HOTEL IN SINGAPORE 

Raffles

BEST HOTEL IN TOKYO 

Hoshinoya

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDIA 

Leela Palace, Udaipur

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN INDONESIA 

Capella Ubud, Bali

BEST RESORT HOTEL IN SOUTHEAST ASIA 

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort & Spa, Thailand

BEST HOTEL IN SHANGHAI 

The Peninsula

BEST HOTEL IN BEIJING 

Rosewood


AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

BEST CITY HOTEL 

COMO The Treasury, Perth, Australia

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Farm at Cape Kidnappers, Hawke's Bay, New Zealand


THE SOUTH PACIFIC

BEST RESORT HOTEL 

Turtle Island Resort, Fiji


AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

BEST NORTH AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST CITY HOTEL 

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai 

BEST NORTH AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST RESORT HOTEL 

Kasbah Tamadot, Atlas Mountains, Morocco

BEST AFRICA CITY HOTEL 

The Silo, Cape Town

BEST AFRICA RESORT HOTEL 

Oyster Box, Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa

BEST SAFARI LODGE 

Singita Kruger National Park, South Africa


TRAVEL + LEISURE WORLD'S BEST CITY AND ISLAND 2020 WINNERS, BY REGION


CONTINENTAL UNITED STATES

BEST CITY 

Charleston, South Carolina

BEST ISLAND 

Golden Isles (Jekyll Island, Little St. Simons Island, Sea Island, St. Simons Island), Georgia


CANADA

BEST CITY 

Quebec City

BEST ISLAND 

Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia


CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST CITY 

Cuzco, Peru



MEXICO


BEST CITY 

Oaxaca


MEXICO & CENTRAL & SOUTH AMERICA

BEST ISLAND 

Galápagos Islands, Ecuador



EUROPE


BEST CITY 

Florence, Italy

BEST ISLAND 

Páros, Greece



ASIA


BEST CITY 

Hoi An, Vietnam

BEST ISLAND 

Palawan, Philippines


AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND & THE SOUTH PACIFIC

BEST CITY 

Sydney, Australia

BEST ISLAND 

Cook Islands


AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST

BEST CITY 

Marrakesh, Morocco

BEST ISLAND 

Mauritius



HAWAII


BEST ISLAND 

Maui


THE CARIBBEAN, BERMUDA & THE BAHAMAS

BEST ISLAND 

Anguilla

*This year's World's Best Awards survey closed on March 2, just before widespread stay-at-home orders were implemented as a result of COVID-19. The results reflect Travel + Leisure readers' experiences before the pandemic, but T+L editors hope that this year's honorees will inspire trips to come — whenever they may be.

For the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2020 readers' survey methodology, visit Travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology  

Follow and join the conversation with #TLWorldsBest.
Twitter: @TravelLeisure
Instagram: @TravelandLeisure
Pinterest: @TravelLeisure
Facebook: @travelandleisure

ABOUT TRAVEL + LEISURE
 Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. The Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971 and is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, newsletters, and an extensive social media following. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corp.'s (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) Luxury Group portfolio of best-in-class brands.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.