SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ObvioHealth, a digital research company, announces the launch of a registry to monitor COVID-19 prevalence, symptoms and immune response in the United States over the coming 12 months.
The study will deploy a proprietary mobile application and digital platform (Obvio-19) to ten thousand Americans in order to map their journeys during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, remotely enrolling and collecting data on medical history, immune response and symptoms in the general population over a period of 6 months for each participant.
Findings from this pioneering study will offer essential insights into the evolution of certain COVID-19 related symptoms, risk factors associated with infection and specific SARS-CoV-2 immune response to inform global health policy. This study seeks to make a significant contribution to the body of data that can help to determine how best to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 disease, how to manage the impacts of asymptomatic carriers and how to protect at-risk populations with pre-existing conditions.
ObvioHealth will begin recruitment of a participant pool on April 2nd while awaiting final app approval from Google and Apple. Once the Obvio-19 app goes live, participants will receive an email with instructions on how to download it and will complete a questionnaire on demographics, medical history, contact with infected individuals and daily symptoms related to COVID-19. Those who have previously tested positive or show/develop symptoms may be shipped a rapid finger-prick serological assay kit (when they become available in the US) to assess immune response and will report test results via the Obvio-19 app. Reminder notifications will prompt guided responses on symptom progression and resolution over the course of the study, including visits to healthcare facilities or hospitalization or further testing. Any participants showing serious symptoms will be referred to telehealth support.
ObvioHealth's dynamic database will support participants, the general population and medical and scientific researchers as they seek to better understand the trajectory and extent of coronavirus contagion and immunity, with the ultimate goal of saving lives and reducing the time to get the world back on its feet.
