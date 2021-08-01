MEXICO CITY, Mexico, August 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the calendar now turned to summer, Ocean Blue World stepped out in style hosting their "Brunch In The City" experience in partnership with Tea Forté. Held outdoors on the chic rooftop terrace of Mexico City´s trendy Condesa DF hotel, this must-attend intimate event gathered together VIP partners, influencers and private guests to enjoy a one-of-a-kind brunch. Think a slick city backdrop, luxury brands offering tailored experiences and a charmingly decorated summer scene. Add on the historic celebration of Mexico City turning 500 this year and the combination of summer and tea tasting never looked so good! Take a closer look at Ocean Blue World´s latest #ByInvitationOnly Brunch In The City experience.
OCEAN BLUE EVENTS ARE NOT TO BE MISSED – GET ON THE LIST
Walking through the doors of Grupo Habita's Condesa DF, guests were escorted by a lineup of white-gloved waiters offering a refreshing iced tea by Tea Forté and an Ocean Blue signature cocktail. Moving up to the rooftop terrace, elegant décor, charming floral arrangements and cool DJ lounge beats awaited. The setting was exquisite. As guests looked out upon the sights and sounds of the thriving city, Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner and CEO of Ocean Blue World and Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, made her signature entry to the popular salsa song "Vivir Mi Vida" accompanied by suited ushers. After an official warm welcoming, guests were invited to a unique tea tasting session by Tea Forté savoring tantalizing flavors from around the globe including Formosa oolong tea and Darjeeling tea. Perfectly paired with orange, dark and milk chocolates by award-winning Mexican brand, Le Caméléon, the melt-in-your-mouth goodness was simply divine. Kicking off the taste and create experiences was Lillet with their French cocktails paired with delicious sushi and ceviche canapes. Moreover, an interactive creating workshop by Tea Forté appealed in every way and more, and a unique sensory experience by Yurueta fused the aroma of lavender with classic jewelry and accessories.When it was time for a touch up, Ocean Blue World´s signature Beauty Bar and Stud Station made for a flirty find appointed with every beauty amenity.
Timed to perfection, Fukunaga and her team presented the traditional Ocean Blue Raffle offering three valued prizes by Lillet, Yurueta and Ocean Blue to lucky guests. Drumming up the excitement, a hula-hoop performer and juggler entertained the crowd while the grand finale was a dash of brilliance with flower petals showering down on the classic wooden flooring. The cherry on top? The must have #OceanBlueSwagBag with a bevy of gifts including the recently released edition of Ocean Blue Magazine, special edition chocolates by Le Caméléon, an exclusive selection of teas by Tea Forté, a Lillet notebook, and much more.
"Ocean Blue World did it again with yet another not to be missed #OceanBlueExperience. This private and elegant brunch in Mexico City brought together VIP guests from the realms of entertainment, architecture, design, gourmet and fashion with a lineup of incredible luxury brands. It was the perfect occasion for summer uniquely celebrating lifestyle excellence," says Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner and CEO of Ocean Blue World and Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate.
Ocean Blue World would like to thank all their sponsors: Tea Forté, Condesa DF, Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, Lillet, Le Caméléon, Yurueta, Articulos JA, Mod Pod With Fukunaga, CYPRÈS, and Karla Hernandez Mendoza.
