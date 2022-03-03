CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions announced today an update on the public intellectual property brokerage platform for IP auctions and transactions. The update highlights the market's information value, including 339 publicly-observed patent transactions reported via the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, data and insights on portfolios auctioned via the Market, and the portfolios submitted for consideration to the Market.
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market launched 46 auctions, having screened more than 250 submissions in 2021, with 35% of the submissions including patents from multiple jurisdictions. Notably, the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market team successfully closed a transaction valued at $2 million. More than 25% of the lots listed this year included non-patent assets such as trademarks, software code, and prototypes.
More than 20% of the sellers were from outside the United States. Ms. Layna Guo, who oversees the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market, notes that "65% of the auction assets were from operating companies" seeking to divest non-core assets". Sellers remain bullish on the value of IP. During 2021, the average ASK per patent in the OTBA Market is up from $150,176 in 2020 to $180,759 in 2021.
Further insights related to the market, including top industries, top jurisdictions, average listing price per patent, among others, can be found on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market LinkedIn page.
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market continues to see interest from buyers to purchase patents, intellectual property and other intangible assets related to the following technologies: medical device, video/audio Codec, WIFI, flexible display, Micro-Cavity Light-Emitting Diode (MCLED), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED). Further Ocean Tomo buyers are interested in patented technology and intangible assets related to wireless charging, lithium-ion batteries, solid state batteries, electrolytes, semiconductor packaging and processing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing with a particular interest in assets with demonstrated commercial use.
Patent owners interested in submitting technology for auction on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market can submit them here. All submissions will be received in confidence. For further information on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
