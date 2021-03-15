CHICAGO, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market continues to add transparency to an otherwise opaque intellectual property market. In support of this mission, Ocean Tomo has released via the Ocean Tomo Insights YouTube channel, a video focused on the information value provided by the public market for intellectual property. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market Observations on IP Monetization video highlights publicly-observed patent transactions, data, and insights on portfolios auctioned via the market along with portfolios submitted for consideration to the market.

To learn more about the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market, please contact Ms. Guo at lguo@oceantomo.com or bid-ask@oceantomo.com.

About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.

