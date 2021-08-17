LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Octillion is No. 285 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"This year was one of the most challenging for companies of all sizes. As the US reopens, companies are rightfully demanding accountability from their media spend. I am very proud of our team for the tremendous work they did to deliver a record year of growth while helping our clients deliver quantifiable business outcomes from their CTV, streaming audio and DOOH campaigns," said Gabe Greenberg, Octillion's CEO. "We are proud to be in such great company. As long as we continue to help media and advertising clients avoid fraud, gather savings via our PaaS transparent model and quantify and improve business outcomes, we will grow at similar paces of others who've graced the Inc. 5000 and can only hope to enjoy the success that companies like Zappos, Microsoft or Intuit have."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Octillion
Octillion Media is a Platform as a Service company powering bespoke and configurable Connected TV, Video, Digital Audio and DOOH services. Octillion's platform named FATE (Fraud-free, Accountable, Transparent and Efficient), is purpose-built for Local and Mid-Market Buyers but easily adaptable and used by National and Global Buyers alike.
FATE provides access to the most desired and exclusive inventory the market offers, including leading streaming platforms, live sports, Cable and Broadcast Networks and so much more in a platform that brands, agencies, broadcast groups and others can configure for their specific needs. Buyers praise Octillion for the elegant and easy to use platform powering premium digital planning, buying, optimization and attribution solutions.
Octillion's advanced, proprietary technology offering FATE, is differentiated from the market through enhanced cookieless data models, proprietary OTT-first device graph and a powerful DMP, Octillion delivers strength and ease with their fully transparent and fraud-free platform that powers real-time attribution, audience solutions as well as complete transparency. For more information, visit http://www.octillion.tech.
