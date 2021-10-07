ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experiential Event Brand Viiia [Vee Ah] Creates Lifelong Clubbing Memories At Unique Locations
INAUGURAL EVENT: ABOARD AIRCRAFT CARRIER U.S.S HORNET
OCTOBER 23, ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA
LINEUP:
SHARAM, MIGUEL MIGS, TARA BROOKS
SHDWS, NICK MONACO, ICECREAMS
BRUNCH LIFE. AUDIOWALL, WILLAA B2B TROMME, N808
GET TICKETS HERE
https://www.tixr.com/groups/viiiaevents/events/a-day-on-the-deck-2021-29756
21+
PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID 19 TEST WITHIN 48 HOURS OF EVENT IS REQUIRED
IF YOU ARE UNWILLING OR UNABLE TO MEET THESE CDC RECOMMENDED PROTOCOLS, WE KINDLY ASK THAT YOU STAY HOME
When nightlife and incredible destinations collide, you're in VIIIA's house. Leaving standard clubbing in the rearview mirror, these promoters are taking a decidedly different approach to curating and producing events. Breaking boundaries is key. Creating lifetime clubbing memories is imperative to the VIIIA experience.
Founder Daniel Peterson began the legacy drive toward VIIIA shortly before the pandemic hit with a virtual event under his 'Send It Events' moniker aboard The Hornet in 2019. Ten years of experience providing photography and videography for music festivals and artists around the world provided him a pool of talented cinematographers, production professionals, and public relation experts to activate his proof of concept. And, when the virtual event proved to be a rousing success, he and co-founders Davin Thrasher and Adam Abusamha began cultivating their plans for an in-person, newly branded, cinematic event experience to be slated for October 2021. The rest, as they say, is history.
VIIIA's inaugural event on the flight deck of the mighty U.S.S Hornet aircraft carrier is a calling card of intent – with no expense spared in crafting this second-to-none experience. The U.S.S Hornet is a virgin space for clubbing, something VIIIA insists is a core ethos for their brand.
"We're not interested in doing what's been done before," says co-founder Daniel Peterson. "We want to break new ground. VIIIA events will become a cornerstone of youth culture. Like those who attended Woodstock or the first Ultra Music Festival, in 20 or 30 years' time people will recall their VIIIA experiences and say, 'I was there'. We're creating memories that will last a lifetime."
"VIIIA is about connecting," explains Peterson. "Connecting with the space, connecting with the people, and connecting with the music. It's a symbiosis of style, sound and structure – and the unique energy these interactions create."
VIIIA guests will enjoy an intimate, highly immersive experience both aboard the U.S.S Hornet, and at all future VIIIA events.
"Music itself is intimate and we created VIIIA with refined experiences in mind," says co-founder Davin Thrasher. "For us that means limited capacities, amazing locations and parties curated for people who want more than just a night out."
With a capacity of just 1500 guests, those aboard the U.S.S Hornet will be dancing on the decks of history, raving atop the massive open-air flight deck that once carried over 100 military aircraft. Commissioned by the US Navy in 1943, the aircraft carrier provided the Navy's primary offensive force during the Pacific War. Cooler still, VIIIA-nauts will be on the same ship that recovered the Apollo 11 and Apollo 12 astronauts as they returned from the Moon.
A portion of all ticket sales will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization, active in all 50 states and more than 80 countries, with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay.
Direct Relief's work earns wide recognition from independent charity rating agencies and watchdogs, including a 100% fundraising efficiency rating from Forbes, a place on Charity Navigator's list of the "10 Best Charities Everyone's Heard Of," and inclusion in Fast Company's list of "the world's most innovative nonprofits."
