The Greco family has owned the Odeum Expo Center for over 41 years, and the facility has been sold. This week, online bidding on the equipment and memorabilia of the Odeum Expo Center will begin.
VILLA PARK, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 1981, the Odeum Expo Center and the Greco family have hosted special events, including concerts, indoor soccer, other sports competitions, corporate events, automotive research, and public tradeshows. Each year, more than 1.2 million visitors pass through the Odeum doors. Now, after 41 years, the facility has been sold, and the family will sell all the equipment and memorabilia to the public.
In the 1970s, the Greco family owned a hockey team called the Chicago Warriors. The expenses for the team to play at the old Chicago Stadium were tremendous. The future of the Odeum began when Emil "EG Greco" Greco decided to build his own hockey arena. EG built a facility with three ice rinks, not one to do anything normally.
But things weren't all rosy. "We had this new building along with a semi-pro USHL team, and, as we near completion of our facility, the economy takes a nose-dive! There was a steel strike, a cement strike, and the prime rate rose to 19%. It was almost impossible to get loans! The average family couldn't afford ice hockey with the cost of good skates, pads, uniforms, not to mention time on the ice!" said Phil Greco, President of the Odeum Expo Center.
The Grecos decided to switch over from ice to indoor soccer. The switch meant no compressors were needed to make ice, and no power was needed to run compressors 24/7. Anyone could play soccer with a pair of shoes, shorts, and a ball. So on November 13th, 1981, the Odeum Sports & Expo Center was born.
This week, online bidding on over 2,000 items will be open through the Grafe Auction website. "This is a chance for our wonderful customers from over the years to own a piece of our history," said Greco.
The auction begins closing on Monday, May 9 and runs for three days. Bidding is now open and available through grafeauction.com.
"Nothing will be held back, and interested parties should be prepared to purchase a piece of this unique Chicago institution," said Judd Grafe, President of Grafe Auction Company.
