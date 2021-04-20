ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARPR, an award-winning tech PR agency at the epicenter of the future of PR, was recognized by O'Dwyer's as the largest technology public relations agency in the Southeast in the industry publication's annual list of Top 100 PR firms. The Atlanta-based company is among only 28% of firms that reported double-digit growth during the pandemic-ridden year.
The ranking list, which celebrated its 52nd year, was posted on the heels of ARPR announcing that its cybersecurity practice group grew by nearly 35% in just the first quarter of 2021. Also in Q1, ARPR's revenues are up 20% from the same time period in 2019, and the agency promoted colleagues while welcoming new talent.
ARPR attributes the growth and momentum during and post-COVID-19 to its team's unprecedented commitment to client service through ARPR's Panorama Approach, which tightly integrates traditional public relations, social media, content marketing and lead generation to drive measurable results.
"2020 was economically difficult for the industry, but ARPR was built to weather the storm. This foundation has set us up to not only deliver exceptional results and quantifiable ROI for our clients but has also put us on a trajectory of unprecedented growth in 2021," said Anna Ruth Williams, CEO of ARPR.
While the majority of the PR industry has experienced a 77% decrease in client retainers due to COVID-19, ARPR has already added eight new clients - across each of its four practice groups - to its portfolio of global tech leaders in the first few months of the year. As a result, the top tech PR agency, consistently named a Best Place to Work by New Orleans CityBusiness and Atlanta Business Chronicle, is now hiring for multiple roles.
"From our ability to avoid team layoff and furloughs, to our commitment to creative culture even in a completely remote environment, to promoting over 45% of our employees last year - our agency has always prioritized the most important stakeholder we have - our people," said Blair Broussard, chief operations and people officer. "We look forward to welcoming more savvy and passionate integrated communications professionals to the fold - or what we often affectionately refer to as the Army of Awesome."
