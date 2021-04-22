NEW YORK, Apr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Impact ® partners with REFORM Alliance for the 2021 Youth and Criminal Justice Forum -- a transparent, roundtable discussion that will provide a select group of Gen-Z'ers the unique opportunity to speak directly to the social changemakers working to reform the American criminal legal system. The panel will be moderated by Rev. Dr. Brianna Parker, Founder of the Black Millennial Cafe, and will feature prominent activists and influencers, including Pete Monsanto Jr., star of Run For His Life, and Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer of the REFORM Alliance and co-founder of #cut50.
Participants will complete a brief application to obtain access to the forum's Zoom link. All participants will have the chance to ask questions for the panelists during the registration process and live (via chat) during the forum. To access the application, please visit: http://bit.ly/YOUTHCJFORUM
"REFORM Alliance is thrilled to be taking part in this important event that celebrates the engagement of youth in criminal justice reform! We are so impressed by this next generation and are excited to connect with them during the forum and beyond. This fight is in great hands, and we're honored to play a part in encouraging and supporting tomorrow's leaders," says Jessica Jackson, Chief Advocacy Officer at REFORM Alliance.
The virtual forum is co-presented by Odyssey Impact and REFORM Alliance, with generous support from MTV. It is scheduled for Thursday, April 22nd, 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM EST.
"MTV Entertainment Group is thrilled to partner with Odyssey Impact and the REFORM Alliance to support the next generation of changemakers through the power of storytelling," said Melissa Potter, Vice President of Social Impact at MTV Entertainment Group. "This sponsorship continues our legacy of empowering storytellers with the tools they need to share their stories and create change beyond the screen."
As part of an ongoing partnership with MTV Entertainment Group, the 2021 Youth and Criminal Justice Forum will be running in tandem with the #MyJustice Film Contest by Odyssey Impact in partnership with Justice Film Festival NYC. The film contest will give participants ages 18-30 an opportunity to make a difference by creating a video short highlighting an issue in their community that they feel deserves greater awareness while inspiring others.
The Youth and Criminal Justice Forum is scheduled for today, April 22nd, 2021, from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM EST. The application for the forum will be accessible through April 22nd, 7:00 PM, using this link: http://bit.ly/YOUTHCJFORUM. The deadline for submissions for the #MyJustice Film Contest is July 16, 2021, with winners announced on November 1, 2021. This contest serves to build upon the momentum of the Youth and Criminal Justice Forum. Full Rules of the Contest can be found at https://filmfreeway.com/MyJusticeFilmContest.
About REFORM Alliance
REFORM Alliance is a criminal justice nonprofit organization working to create safe communities by dramatically reducing the number of people trapped by the criminal justice system and expanding real pathways to work and wellbeing.
REFORM Alliance works with a bipartisan coalition of allies to support impactful reforms to Probation and Parole systems around the country in a variety of ways. We work directly with legislators and governors to identify or draft and pass bills, increase public awareness and interest with storytelling that communicates experiences of directly impacted individuals through digital and earned media campaigns, and advocate on the ground with our grassroots organizers and partner organizations.
About Odyssey Impact®
Odyssey Impact drives social change through innovative storytelling and media, connecting faith and secular communities. Founded in 1987, Odyssey Impact is an interfaith 501(c)(3) that harnesses the goodwill of faith-based and secular organizations to build awareness, change attitudes and catalyze actions for social change through award-winning films, powerful stories, impact campaigns, and coalitions of change-makers.
Based on a 30-year history of creating 1,000 films and videos and reaching millions of viewers, Odyssey executes robust national grassroots social impact campaigns fostering community engagement, mobilizing individuals, change-makers, influencers, and educators to come together around the pressing issues of our time, including race, gender, violence, the environment, and criminal and economic justice. For more information visit: https://www.odyssey-impact.org/.
