NEWVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OK Boomer, the trivia card game where players compete against family and friends in a battle to find out which generation reigns supreme, launches its Expansion Pack 1 that adds 550 new questions. Pre-orders are now being accepted, with shipment in September.

The expansion pack is a supplement to the original game and can also be played on its own. Designed with generational-based trivia questions, the game has something for every member of the family. Laughs ensue as grandparents to Gen Z see how much they know about their era and their competitor's, a great way to spend Father's Day and summer gatherings.

Decks are split into five generations: Gen Z, Millennial, Gen X, Baby Boomers and The Silent Generation. Developed by the Spisak family, there was pure enjoyment in creating the original game and this new expansion pack.

"The resounding enthusiasm for our original game inspired us to come up with even more challenging, age-based questions to keep the competition going," said Founder and CEO Joe Spisak. "Now there are 1,100 unique questions between the game and expansion pack, so get ready to have the best time testing who is the most knowledgeable of questions from every generation out of your family and friends. Collect a card from each of the five generation decks, and you become the proud winner with full bragging rights!"

How It Works:

Answer trivia questions from five categories to determine who the greatest generation is once and for all

Collect cards from all five-generation decks to be crowned the winner

Represent one of five generations in this ultimate trivia challenge: Silent Generation (1928-1945), Baby Boomer (1946-1964), Gen X (1965-1980), Millennial (1981-1996), or Gen Z (1997-Now)

Team up by generation (Generational Clash), pick teams (Mixed Gen) or represent your generation individually (Free for All) in one of three game types

The Expansion Pack sells for $29.99 on https://okboomer.game. The original OK Boomer is available on both Amazon and https://okboomer.game for $34.99.

###

About OK Boomer:

OK Boomer is a family owned and operated game that levels the playing field for all ages to compete against each other in a new-age take on classic style trivia. Follow them on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

Media Contact

Leah Cybulski, ChicExecs PR, 7084268730, Leah@teamchicexecs.com

 

SOURCE ChicExecs PR

