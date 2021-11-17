POMONA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OKAI, a global leader in light electric vehicles today announced the launch of the OKAI Neon ES20 electric scooter, the first scooter to feature entirely customizable neon lighting. Designed to give riders the chance to express themselves on the road, the OKAI Neon ES20 packs a powerful 250W motor, dual braking systems, puncture-proof rear tire and a one-click fast folding.
"The OKAI Neon underlines our vision of electric scooter mobility, combining power, control and portability with the unique ability to express your mood and attitude while on the road," said Jiangtao Lu, the Founder of OKAI.
OKAI Neon ES20: Customizable, Portable and Street Smart
Combining best-in-class motoring power with the industry's first completely customizable lighting system, the OKAI Neon ES20 has an unrivalled street attitude. Neon light banks installed on both stem and undercarriage mean you can select from thousands of colors to create a signature lighting look in moments. The OKAI Smart App allows riders to customize their vehicle on-the-fly, while also enjoying standard features such as lock and charging status.
The OKAI Neon ES20 backs itself in terms of speed and safety, featuring a powerful 250W engine that can take 20% hill inclines in its stride. While both EBS and rear disc braking systems provide a responsive and safe drive, the puncture-proof 8.5" pneumatic rear tire is paired with an advanced rear suspension system to ensure you stay smooth on the road.
- Dual customizable wide-spectrum Neon lights (stem and undercarriage)
- 500W peak power with 16N.m or torque and 16mph (25 km/h) top speed
- 9.8Ah smart battery with up to 25mi (40km) reach
- EBS, and rear-disc braking with shock absorption suspension
- Bold LED display with customizable visual themes
- Smart App control (iOS and Android)
- 35lbs (16kg) weight with one-click fast fold
- Bright LED headlights and brake lights
To learn more about the OKAI Neon ES20, please visit:
https://okai.co/okai-neon-electric-scooter/
OKAI Black Friday / Cyber Monday Mega Deals
For a limited time, OKAI has special deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday from November 17th to 29th (PST). The OKAI Neon ES20 is on sale for $559.99 compared to the regular price of $699. The OKAI Beetle EA10 is on sale for $559.99 compared to the regular price of $699 with the first 100 customers receiving a free basket (valued at $49.99). A further $30 discount is available for purchases of two or more scooters. In addition, all purchases will be eligible for free shipping in the US.
- OKAI Neon ES20 - $559.99
- OKAI Beetle EA10 - $559.99 + Free Basket (while supplies last)
- Free shipping (US only)
- $30 discount on purchases of two or more scooters
- Deal runs from November 17th to 29th 2021 (PST) while stocks last
https://okai.co/black-friday-cyber-monday-2021/
About OKAI
OKAI is a globally recognized brand on a mission to change urban mobility as we know it. Empowering people everywhere to navigate cities, campuses, and communities in fun, safe and simple ways, OKAI addresses the 'first and last mile' problem, manufacturing and retailing world class light electric vehicles that redefine mobility.
Impact your life, not your carbon footprint.
Media Contact
Amy Smith, OKAI Inc., 1-626-321-8586, amysmith@ideecreatives.com
SOURCE OKAI Inc.