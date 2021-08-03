DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antique automobiles, 1,000 hand-carved jack-o-lanterns, fall traditions and so much more, happen only at The Henry Ford. The fun continues this fall with the return of Old Car Festival, powered by Hagerty, Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village presented by Meijer, and the opening of a brand-new temporary exhibition inside Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.
After a year's absence, America's longest-running antique car show, Old Car Festival powered by Hagerty, returns to Greenfield Village, September 11-12. This year's event celebrates Women at the Wheel, showcasing how early automobiles supported women in making inroads in American life. Tickets for nonmembers are available for purchase now.
Beginning October 7th and taking place during select evenings in October, Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village continues its 2020 format, allowing guests to stroll the event at their own pace. New this year, programming will transition from a family-friendly harvest-themed atmosphere complete with Fall Flavor Weekend elements during daylight hours, to the traditional Hallowe'en atmosphere at night. The popular Hallowe'en Express, also introduced last year, is back for more thrills and chills in 2021. Member tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 1st with public tickets on sale the week after on Wednesday, September 8th.
To best support fall programming, Greenfield Village will close to the public on Sunday, October 3. Beginning October 7th, it reopens for Members-Only Strolling Days. Every Thursday-Sunday in October from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., members have access to the historic destination with limited programs and amenities available. Public operating hours start again Friday-Sunday in November, beginning November 5.
Following the success of The Jim Henson Exhibit: Imagination Unlimited, closing on Sept. 6, Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation will welcome a temporary exhibition centered around its recent acquisitions in mobility. The new exhibit runs Oct. 22, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. More details on the new exhibition to come. For updates on hours, tickets and more, visit thf.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford.
