WASHINGTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chekmate Inc. announced today the release of Chekmate, a new text-free dating application designed to deliver genuine connections, real-time communication, and public meet-up.
"At Chekmate, we believe that meeting is just the beginning, and we devote ourselves to enhancing life's experiences through dating," says Chekmate Founder & CEO Jimi Tele.
Designed to bridge the gap between online and offline dating, Chekmate makes it easier than ever to plan dates by suggesting local options to its users and organizing them into categories: entertainment, dining, and activities. Users build dates and send invites to matches all without leaving the application. The Dating Calendar, which syncs to Apple calendar, is just one example of how Chekmate seamlessly integrates into the lives of busy millennial daters.
Much of society has cut back on traditional dates, for the time being, looking to minimize close personal contact and interaction with crowds. Currently, Chekmate is focused on helping people date digitally while social distancing. The platform offers a dynamic messaging experience - utilizing voice and video interaction while removing traditional texting communication. Users are empowered to engage in a deeper level of conversation and get to know each other without leaving the comfort of their homes.
"Whether you are looking for high quality virtual dates or ready to resume real life meet-ups, Chekmate has the features to help you do so with ease," says Lauren Smith, Vice President of Marketing.
Innovative security features, including Secure Selfie Verification, in tandem with the emphasis on real-time communication, promote a safer, more transparent dating experience that tackles the negative stigma associated with online dating head-on.
About Chekmate Inc.
Chekmate is the text-free app that's revolutionizing the way we date. Designed to facilitate safe and meaningful human connections, Chekmate works by adhering to its core values of transparency and security. Chekmate is available for iOS in the App Store.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chekmate-dating-app/id1360859011