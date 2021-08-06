PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story, a new documentary feature about the famed Russian cinema heartthrob Oleg Vidov, from Australian director Nadia Tass, will have its US premiere at this month's Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival in Providence, Rhode Island on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Rooftop at the Providence G at 8:30 PM.
Oleg is narrated by Brian Cox (Succession) and features Costa Ronin (The Americans, Homeland) as the voice of Oleg Vidov.
Though celebrated as one of the Soviet Union's biggest movie stars, no amount of fame could save Vidov from a system that tried to control his life. Born in Moscow during World War II, the film traces Oleg's spectacular rise to stardom in the USSR and his three decades in Hollywood as an actor and producer following his defection from the Soviet Union.
The film also documents the hidden side of the prolific Soviet film industry and gives a rare first-hand look at the privilege and corruption of the Communist regime. A bitter divorce following the breakdown of his marriage into the inner circle of the family of General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev led to Oleg being blacklisted and banned from travelling aboard. Thus began his desperate struggle for freedom– a journey that would culminate in his attempt to sneak across the border ultimately winning political asylum at the US Embassy in Rome. Once safely in the United States, Oleg turned to reinventing himself in Hollywood, where he continued his film career in the US starring in such films as Red Heat with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Wild Orchid with Mickey Rourke and Thirteen Days with Kevin Costner. Sadly, Oleg passed unexpectedly in May 2017.
The film is directed by one of Australia's most prominent directors Nadia Tass (Amy, Malcolm, Matching Jack) who also served as executive producer. Oleg was produced by Joan Borsten, Oleg's widow and a prominent American journalist who reported for the Los Angeles Times and the Jerusalem Post before becoming a producer. Joan has spent almost three years bringing this intense documentary to the screen.
Joan chose Nadia Tass to helm the film because like many members of the production, Nadia has a foot in both the western world and the Communist world. Her grandparents fled the Bolshevik Revolution for Greece, where Nadia was born. They raised her reciting Russian poetry and acting out Russian plays. Oleg said she had a "Russian Soul."
Nadia Tass says, "When Joan approached me to direct this film, I couldn't resist. It's an utterly compelling story about one of the most fascinating people I have ever known."
Joan Borsten says. "The film had a triumphant world premiere at the Moscow International Film Festival. Oleg would be so pleased that it is the acclaimed Rhode Island International Film Festival that we chose for the North American premiere of his story.
Borsten assembled an international team alongside Tass with Italy's Andrea Guerra (Hotel Rwanda composing the original music and is a member of the Motion Picture Academy whose many honors include a lifetime achievement award from the Venice Film Festival, editor Leonard Feinstein (Darfur Now), and writer/editor Cory Taylor (JFK: A President Betrayed).
Oleg will premiere on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.at the Rootop of the Providence G.
Tickets are available through this link: https://filmfreeway.com/RIFilmFest/tickets
Oleg was filmed on location in Austria, Belgrade, Berlin, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Moscow, New York, Rome, Sarajevo, Slovenia, and Sydney.
Joan Borsten will be available in Providence, RI for in person interviews and photo opportunities as well as at the Q&A immediately following the film.
