BadAssOptic.com published an initial beam pattern test review on the NEW OLIGHT Valkyrie Turbo with side by side comparison photos. Olight just released the product in June 2022.

LITTLETON, Colo., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olight has just released their brand new Valkyrie Turbo, a powerful LEP QD pistol light that is perfect for identifying targets at long distances.

While most reputable handgun lights on the market are bright enough to see close-range targets in a CQB environment, they often lack throw performance to reach as far past 100 yards.

The Valkyrie Turbo is a Laser Excited Phosphor light that features a laser-like beam pattern to illuminate areas up to 540 meters away (up to 70K candela) without diverging the beam into flood.

This makes it an affordable low-light PID (positive identification) flashlight for use on pistols or rifles with a built-in quick-release lever.

With its affordable price and high performance, the Valkyrie Turbo is sure to be one of the best LEP flashlights in 2022 choice among long-range shooters and hunters in low light conditions.

Check out the tests photos and detailed lumen & candela specs by visiting Olight Valkyrie Turbo Review on BadAssOptic.com

And also receive BadAssOptic Exclusive 10% OFF code to shop on OlightStore

Media Contact

Yinglong Xu, BadAssOptic, 1 (805) 691-2835, support@badassoptic.com

Ying Xu, BadAssOptic, support@badassoptic.com

 

SOURCE BadAssOptic

