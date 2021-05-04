NEW LONDON, N.H., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This new client success report highlights ZAGG Inc's experience in implementing Integrated Business Planning in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic.
It also explains why Chief Executive Officer Chris Ahern and Chief Operating Officer Jim Kearns decided to forge ahead with IBP despite the business and supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The company's executive team does not regret the decision.
IBP provided a framework for survival in unprecedented times. What's more, the global leader in accessories and technologies for mobile devices is well-positioned to drive more profitable growth in 2022 and beyond.
In the success report, the company's leaders share their insights on:
- How IBP provided the framework and backbone to better focus the company's entrepreneurial energy
- The use of assumptions, risks, and opportunities to create stronger communications and collaboration across the business functions
- The advantages of extending the visibility of product plans into sales and supply planning
- How awareness of margin and the alignment of plans is impacting financial performance
- The way business leaders are developing and "operationalizing" strategy through IBP
"We now appreciate the end-to-end nature of IBP, with the Management Business Review ultimately being the forum to make decisions," says COO Jim Kearns. "IBP is data-driven; it is not a qualitative type of discussion."
"As an operations guy, I love it. With quantifiable data comes accountability. It's about decibels rather than decimals. IBP is a powerful way to operationalize strategy," Kearns continues.
Oliver Wight's principal Pete Alle serves as educator, consultant, and mentor to ZAGG in its efforts to implement and operate IBP.
"From the outset, Oliver Wight was honest in telling us they don't do the work that the ZAGG organization is supposed to own. If Oliver Wight had stood up Cycles 0 and 1 of IBP without our participation, we would not have been able to make the business decisions in the second quarter (during the pandemic) that saved ZAGG," states Erin Wilson, IBP Lead.
About ZAGG Inc
ZAGG is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower Mobile lifestyles. Its award-winning product portfolio includes:
- Screen protection
- Power management
- Mobile keyboards
- Protective cases
- Personal audio.
The brands under which products are sold include InvisibleShield, mophie, and ZAGG.
ZAGG was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah, and Shannon, Ireland. The company was acquired by a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc., in 2021.
For more information, contact zagg.com or 801-263-0699.
About Oliver Wight Americas https://www.oliverwight-americas.com/
Oliver Wight has a 50-year track record of delivering business improvement to some of the world's best-known organizations. We believe that sustainable improvement can only be made through your own people. Unlike other consultancy firms, we transfer our knowledge to you, which means you can achieve performance levels and financial results that last. Our principals are seasoned professionals who have real-world manufacturing experience. They are thought leaders in the fields of supply chain management, integrated business planning, demand management, and product management. The largest worldwide consultancy of its type, Oliver Wight has offices throughout Europe, North and South America, and the Asia/Pacific Region.
