MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inspired Thoughts: Volume 1": an enthralling book of heartwarming poems that reveal a noteworthy devotion to the Lord that brings hope, faith, and compassion in life. "Inspired Thoughts: Volume 1" is the creation of published author Oluchi LA, a practicing nurse for about thirteen years.
Oluchi LA shares, "These are thoughts that evaporated from the life of Christians. The struggle with life issues; the ongoing mind Battle between faith and doubts; the reality of relating with God in everyday life.
"This collection of thoughts will inspire faith, hope, and love in the lives of everyday, practical Christians. It will condense thoughts from living and life and hence highlight the value of human connection and the riches of a God-centered life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oluchi LA's new book is a captivating masterpiece that brims with heartfelt poetry about the beauty of living a Christian life that inspires blessedness and fulfillment to those who follow the path of righteousness amid toil and desolation.
This book shares thought-provoking life lessons every Christian must uphold in their walk of faith and spirituality with God as their beacon toward triumph.
View the synopsis of "Inspired Thoughts: Volume 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Inspired Thoughts: Volume 1" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Inspired Thoughts: Volume 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
