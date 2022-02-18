OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AFTALYFE MUZIC, Northern Nebraska's newest influential music label created by Omaha native, Jaeyrell Aftalyfe or K Town Jaey, has launched with a modern focus on creating diverse and curated portfolios for its signed artists representing a fresh approach to the traditional record deal.
Jaeyrell Aftalyfe, the force behind music label Aftalyfe Muzic, starts each day with a routine that sets his day in motion. A routine that has kept his mind focused and his heart strong for many years. Especially those during his incarceration. "I knew that I had to do something to help me battle the depression and loss of hope," says the Music Executive. "The objective was clear. I couldn't go out like that. I had to win my mind back and I did. I came out of 6 months of solitary a changed man forever. I took back my strength, I changed the outcome and spent the rest of my time making a plan to create a solution for myself and my communities. AFTALYFE was created to allow for a new beginning and a vehicle to set the foundation for the future." He did exactly that. With a line up of brand endorsements, a partnership with film and television broadcaster HIP HOP TV®, and a partnership with apparel brand G.A+$ Grade A Smoke, AFTALYFE Music has launched with a bright future of great artists and brand collaborations.
Omaha, NE has one of the highest rates of violence, death and drug addiction in the nation. AFTALYFE Music was created to show that Omaha and the Midwest have a great deal of talent that deserves a chance to be celebrated. In an environment saturated with critical levels of gang and drug violence, the youth in Omaha have little options to avoid the street life. "We need resources. AFTALYFE was a group we started in High School. Sadly other members of the group also lost their lives to the system. So to honor our beginning I created a label in the same name. To create resources where there weren't any, and to create hope and guidance where no one has ever taken the real time to devote to our demographics."
The label is making its debut with signed artist Chris ColdCase and associate artists TK Mafioso, Benji Baggs, Big Tate and Louis Mac'n. With the initial class chosen, AFTALYFE produced and released THE PRICE OF FAME, a compilation album that represents the labels quality and diversity despite the harsh realities Omaha, NE can create. Promise. Positivity. Productivity.
Follow AFTALYFE Muzic's visionary K Town Jaey visit @jaey_aftalyfe on Instagram or watch his television show, Untapped Midwest, on HIP HOP TV®
