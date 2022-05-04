The company's marketing services receive top scores by Expertise.com out of 90+ D.C.-area firms
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On The Marc Media tops the list of Washington, D.C. area public relations firms, ranking high on the charts in three separate categories in the latest surveys by Expertise.com. This is the fourth consecutive year the Rockville, Maryland-based PR company has been named to the coveted list, receiving high scores for reputation, qualifications, experience and more.
On The Marc Media ranks #1 of 55 public relations firms while additionally being recognized amongst top web developers and top advertising agencies around Washington, D.C. The surveys, conducted by California-based Expertise, LLC, use a proprietary research and selection process to identify the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the largest cities in the United States.
Expertise grades each business across the following selection criteria, then conducts a manual review to verify and hand-pick the best:
- Availability: Consistently approachable and responsive, so customers never feel ignored
- Qualifications: Building customer confidence with licensing, accreditations, and awards
- Reputation: A history of delighted customers and outstanding service
- Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education
- Professionalism: Providing service with honesty, reliability, and respect
"While we're proud to work with clients all over the world, it's nice to be recognized in our own backyard," said company president Marc Silverstein. "We've become well-known for our PR efforts in recent years, but it's been great to receive recognition for some of the other services that keep our clients coming back."
On The Marc Media continues to put client goals and needs first with a highly consultative approach to service. After seeing a record year, generating more than $68-million in ad value equivalency (AVE), Silverstein emphasizes just how impactful a holistic and creative marketing approach can be.
On The Marc Media is a multimedia communications company specializing in public relations, social media, marketing, video production and much more. We integrate cutting-edge technology to promote and communicate focused messages for businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals.
