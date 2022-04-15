"A Prayer for the Ukrainians" is an inspired musical composition that pianist Ojeda Penn brings to the heart of the world as we witness social discord through war.
ATLANTA, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ojeda Penn is no stranger to voicing his feelings through his music when it comes to socially conscious awareness. His voice comes through his fingers reaching for the heart that hears its understanding for change. "A Prayer for the Ukrainians" is a testament of heart that we all can relate to and join in together as we witness the demise of a country so loved," says Jaijai Jackson of the Not Just Jazz Network.
Ojeda Penn has been a pioneer as a socially conscious artist who believes in addressing social change through his music. With compositions such as "Martin and Malcolm", "Matthews and Collette", "Feelings From A Far", "Trayvon's Lament", "Je Suis Charlie", there is no wonder as to why he would 'pen' a prayer for the distressed families and soldiers fighting for their democracy in Ukraine. His video "World Peace" goes hand-in-hand complementing the hearts-cry for peace and unity.
"I wrote and recited the 'Prayer for the Ukrainians' for the brave Ukrainian people because I admire people who put their bodies in harm's way for their beliefs. Also, the Ukrainians are fighting for democracy like we are in America" says Ojeda.
Penn continues to create new and inspiring music for the masses showing his evolution as an artist. He has combined other genres of music with Jazz including blues, funk, reggae, rap, and now hip-hop. With "J-Hop" he is combining jazz instrumentation, melodies and solos over-beats with known hip-hop elements. He was the first artist to record a rap song on the horrors of Apartied titled, "South Africa" in the eighties.
He has always stroved to evolve as an artist and continues to do so while delivering his own concepts and style of music. His warm harmonies and progressions can remind you of Earth, Wind, and Fire. He has also been compared to Herbie Hancock and McCoy Tyner by others and humbly welcomes the comparison. Having his own voice, style, and sound, he continues to be inspired by life itself. His quest is to feel that safe place within when he puts his fingertips to those keys.
"My music defines me as a human being. Music tells me "who" I am, and how I should feel about myself. Music centers me and affords me a much-needed vehicle to express my very personal feelings in an arena where it's safe" states Penn.
Once again, he creates music that is intended to inspire us all to be better people and to exude more compassion. The warmth of his music helps to deliver a musical message of love and harmony.
Enjoy Ojeda's feature on the Not Just Jazz Network at http://notjustjazznetwork.com and be sure to check out his new website at http://ojedapennexperience.com to purchase "A Prayer for the Ukrainians" and to learn more.
##
Media Contact
Ojeda Penn, Ojeda Penn Experience, 1 404-310-6744, openn@bellsouth.net
SOURCE Ojeda Penn Experience