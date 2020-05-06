WASHINGTON, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19, now identified as SARS-CoV-2, continues to hold us hostage in our homes, cabin fever builds and the isolation is inspiring some of us to become more creative in response to the restlessness. Have you searched social media or the web lately? If so, you're likely to see social media riddled with interactive games and challenges. While brick-and-mortar companies are suffering, some Internet businesses are receiving an influx of patrons with more time to spend browsing. With site traffic at an all-time high for social media and other online recreation, one music-based entertainment company is standing out, providing the engaging media the people are seeking.
One City Ent. is a location-based platform that connects fans, artists and businesses through competition. In the last few weeks, One City has seen a spike in users uploading music and videos to the platform. One City has been around since 2004 in the content creating department. Recently, they underwent a rebranding and launched a socially-based online platform to allow artists to get discovered. The design and function of the platform has been cited as Myspace meets Netflix's Rhythm and Flow or American Idol. With artists around the world signing up, the new One City platform has the potential to "shape the culture" by representing different styles and trends.
By bringing industry influencers to the platform to host competitions, One City is providing the competition winners with cash prizes, features, beats, and the exposure that they might not otherwise have had access to. Current competitions include:
- the Beauty and the Streetz relationship competition where users win a feature with Love & Hip Hop's Lightskin Keisha and Coca Vango
- the Go Best Friend competition designed to find music relating to friendship
- Money Bag Ty's competition Greatness, intended to find artists who believe in themselves sponsored by Unify or Die Records
Most recently, One City Ent. launched the Sickest 2 Spit "Stay at Home" Freestyle Challenge to help artists who are creative earn some money while they are restricted from performing in live shows because of social distancing.
Most recently, One City Ent. launched the Sickest 2 Spit "Stay at Home" Freestyle Challenge to help artists who are creative earn some money while they are restricted from performing in live shows because of social distancing.
