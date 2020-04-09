WASHINGTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One City Ent., a multimedia entertainment arts company, has released an interactive online platform for musicians to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes and global exposure. With the rise of independent artists and content it's harder to discover new music. In addition to hosting competitions sponsored by major recording artists, businesses and industry influencers of all types, the new platform will filter content and help fans navigate to new music.
The competitions are designed to promote artists, as well as connect fans and industry executives with these artists - building a community of musicians and music lovers. By encouraging all members to create and customize their own content, One City Ent. encourages artists and fans to take control of entertainment and "shape the culture."
One City Ent. is filling the void that MySpace left for artists, while at the same time giving people fun and exciting challenges to stimulate fan participation. Highlights include:
- Browse, Compete, Vote and Create Your Own Profile at www.onecityent.com
- Soon it will be available for download on both iOS and Android
- More content and features are being added weekly
Because of his own experiences with trap music and trap life, CEO Maikil Herndon also known as One City Maik "Mike", founded One City Ent. with a mission to shape the culture around us through entertainment, and to help develop more social responsibility in those who create it. "I am not dismissing the drug talk and misogyny often associated with trap music, rap music, even R&B," states One City Maik. Rather, he hopes that "artists and fans will instead concentrate on the storytelling aspect of the culture."
