DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Family Office & Wealth Management Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical family office training for family office representatives, family members and wealth managers explores the best strategies for preserving family wealth and managing a modern family office.
You will have a chance to explore the family governance mechanisms, intergenerational wealth transfer, managing complexities of international wealth mobility and succession planning. You will also learn about the operational settings and asset allocation, cost and risk management, tax advisory and philanthropy.
Conducted by a family office expert with many years of providing services for high net worth clients worldwide, this course focuses on the latest market trends and effective wealth preservation strategies.
What will you learn
- Have an in-depth practical understanding of the structure of a family office and effective family office management approaches
- Learn about family governance mechanisms
- Explore how to structure wealth and manage intergenerational wealth transfer
- Manage family office from choosing an advisor, to cost and reputation management as well as asset allocation strategies
- Explore different services provided by family office and how to arrange them
- Understand the latest changes in the wealth management sector
Main topics covered during this training
- Structuring of family office and governance mechanisms
- Developing the family mission and values
- Dealing with complex family structures
- Understanding change over the life cycle of family businesses and succession planning
- Mobility of wealth & the family business
- Intergenerational wealth transfer
- Services provided by a family office
- Selecting advisors and cost management
- Asset allocation mechanics and optimisation
- Investments of passion
- Tax management and advisory
- Performance measurement and reward systems
- Wealth structuring and fiduciary services
- Financial planning
- Philanthropy
- Reputation management
- Valuation of the family business
- Current challenges and the changing role of the family office
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- What is a Family Office?
- Evolution of the Family Office concept
- History and origins
- Typical objectives and structures
- Overview of different operating models: single-family office, boutique multi-family office, financial services multi-family office and wealth manager
- Current issues and challenges
- The future - the changing role of the family office
Managing the Family office
- The make or buy decision
- Considerations when establishing a Family Office
- Multiple family office vs private bank
- Selecting advisors
- Managing advisor networks - coordination and collaboration
- The role of technology
- Cost management
- Risk management - wealth preservation and protection
- Asset protection
- Dealing with investments of passion
- Behavioural and emotional aspects to investment decision making
Family Governance and dynamics
- The Family Constitution - formal or informal?
- Structure and governance mechanisms
- Performance Measurement and reward systems
- How motivated are family members?
- Dealing with complex family structures
- Conflict Management
Succession Planning
- Transition management
- Grooming the next generation(s)
- Educating and training future family leaders
- Intergenerational or multi-generational planning?
- Distribution or growth?
An overview of the services of a Family Office
- Investment strategy and asset allocation
- Implementation and monitoring the portfolio management process
- Access to alternative assets - special considerations for Family Offices
- Tax management and advisory
- Cash flow management and budgeting
- Wealth structuring and fiduciary services
- Multigenerational wealth transfer and succession planning
- Financial planning and advisory
- Philanthropy
- Family Dispute Resolution
- Residence and citizenship planning
- Managing the Family Businesses
- Legal support
- Reputation management
- Bookkeeping
- Concierge
- Luxury Assets
Understanding Asset Allocation
- Essential elements
- The investment management process
- The risks and rewards of Asset Allocation
- The process
- Types of asset allocation: strategic and tactical
- Integrated
- Phases and cycles
Mechanics of Asset Allocation
- The theoretical backdrop
- Risk and return
- Diversification, correlation and risk
- Asset and Portfolio Risk
- Optimisation
- Rebalancing and reallocation
- Relationship with other investment disciplines
- Portfolio Construction
- Alpha generation
Valuation of the family business
- Entry
- Expansion
- Exit
- Mergers and acquisition
- Marriage
Trends in the Family Office industry
- Developing new sources of knowledge
- The globalization of the high net worth family
- Specialization with multiple providers or one-stop shop
- Networking groups
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m6j74i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716