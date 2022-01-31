RICHMOND, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Earl R. Young shares the awe-inspiring, real-life story of his family in A CHOSEN GENERATION: From The Outhouse To The Whitehouse ($16.99, paperback, 9781662838156; $27.99, hardcover, 9781662838163; $7.99, e-book, 9781662838170).
As told by Young, his multicultural family were sharecroppers and very poor financially. The struggles this family faced were incredible, almost insurmountable. He explains how they faced lynching and a major race riot in 1930 that no doubt could have destroyed any hope of survival. He explains to readers how through faith in God and a relationship in Jesus Christ, his family overcame these horrendous obstacles. Young's grandfather, the Late Elder David Wren Sr. along with his five brothers, produced multiple children that are highly productive to both the society and to humanity. This special family shares a belief that love is the only hope to defeating hate. Young's book is an inspirational story that no reader will soon forget.
"I was inspired to write this book as I began to see the handy work of God on my family," said Young. "It took 43 years for me to see God's hand upon a chosen generation."
Earl R. Young was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the youngest of seven children, but later moved to San Francisco, California. He attended Skyline Jr. College in San Bruno, California. As a child of godly parents, he learned the meaning of putting trust in Jesus Christ. Young witnessed injustice in a world where God had made all men of one blood. Through love and faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, he overcame many obstacles. It is his desire to spread love and truth through the Word of God. Young enjoys watching sports, playing sports, writing, performing gospel music, gardening, automotive repairs, and other activities that involve working with his hands.
