LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Easily credited as one of the industry's most prolific and sought-after singer-songwriters, producers and artists, powerhouse performer, Elijah Blake just dropped the visual for his new single, Dreams, ft Trinidad James today. Watch it here
The Fader describes Blake's performance on Dreams as "twisting his signature falsetto over a breezy guitar-led elastic baseline" that "plays out like a groove-laden, long summer's drive."
The two-time Grammy winner also announced the release of a new album coming this fall! The long-awaited, The Neon Eon, will be Blake's first full body of work since his mega-popular Bijoux 23 back in 2018 which spawned the massive viral hit and fan favorite single, Sky Blue. Alongside Trinidad James, The Neon Eon will see features from Keyshia Cole, Tamar Braxton, and Rome Flynn.
In between projects, Blake continued to tell meaningful stories and highlight important topics through music with the remixed rerelease of his powerful protest record, Hanging Tree ft Donald Lawrence to continue shining light on the Black Lives Matter movement after the death of George Floyd. Blake also penned the stand-out hook performed by music legend Bono on the track Skyscrapers for the critically-acclaimed posthumous DMX album, Exodus. Additionally, Blake appeared on the breakout BET hit series, The Encore which had critics and fans ablaze on social media every week.
Having the trifecta of singer, songwriter, and producer to his name, Elijah Blake is unmatched. He has been a staple on the music scene for more than a decade and has garnered massive success with Grammy award-winning hits such as Usher's song "Climax," released in 2012. His name is synonymous with penning tracks for industry heavy hitters, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, DIPLO, and many more. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Florida by a Haitian father and Dominican mother, Elijah infuses his Afro-Caribbean background with contemporary pop elements, R&B vibes, and hip- hop tunes. With emotionally charged lyrics to match, his multi-dimensional sound continues to spearhead and bring forward a new wave of music dominance. Through poetry and storytelling, Elijah's artistic talents emerged as a child and transcended throughout his youth until landing a record deal at just 15-years- old. Now, as a two-time Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter, Elijah Blake is solidifying the role an artist has in society by shifting the culture in more ways than one. With his newest release, he is continuing his global reach as a triple threat and inspiring legions of people with his creative brilliance. Because music serves as a universal language and is a massive part of our daily lives, Elijah Blake's continued contributions are only the tip of the iceberg of what's to come.
