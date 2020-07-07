LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after TikTok announced their TikTok For Business platform, premiere marketing consultancy Hawke Media became one of the first to partner with TikTok. The leading destination for short-form mobile video, TikTok holds the number one spot for social media app downloads—having surpassed one billion downloads in 2018 beating Facebook, Instagram, Snap, and YouTube—and right now counts 560 million global active users per month in 150+ countries and regions. The TikTok team is currently training Hawke Media's paid media team as experts on the platform so that Hawke can provide its 400+ active clients with a leading new and alternative advertising platform.
"From a marketing perspective, we believe TikTok has the DNA to be a true contender in generating strong ROI for our clients," says Hawke Media Founder and CEO Erik Huberman on the announcement of the new partnership. "We are very excited to partner with TikTok to help brands realize this potential."
While TikTok just recently announced its platform for marketers, the brand has been growing rapidly for a while. According to reports in January, its revenue was on track to skyrocket over 300 percent by Q4 2020. In the US alone, its revenue is expected to hit $500 million this year.
Due to TikTok's ability to creatively engage and connect with users through feelings, actions, and sounds, it stands out from other advertising platforms. For marketing agencies like Hawke Media, the originality and authenticity of TikTok opens an entirely new window of opportunity for the brands it works with to create content that speaks to people and invites the community to join in on the conversation. The TikTok creator community brings their whole selves to their content and shares the content globally, which presents a new opportunity for Hawke marketers to get creative and go viral around the world, reaching diverse audiences across cultures, ages, ethnic groups, and languages within a matter of hours.
"With the launch of TikTok For Business, we set out to embrace the creative, positive, and real moments that make our community so special with solutions for businesses to connect and grow with our wonderfully expressive community," says TikTok's Managing Director for Global Business Marketing, Katie Puris, in an announcement.
When working with TikTok's platform, Hawke Media advertisers will be able to set up unique experiences for the brands they work with, using full-screen branded takeovers, visually-appealing top-of-mind ads when TikTok users first open the app, storytelling video ads embedded in users' personalized feeds, and branded hashtag challenges and effects. Hawke Media will also have access to TikTok's Creator Marketplace, the official platform for brand and creator collaborations on TikTok. Here, they'll be able to reach out to more than 1,000 high-quality creators over seven countries and regions to boost brand campaigns.
Hawke Media hopes to drive the partnership with TikTok beyond utilizing its advertising platform and content creation tools for the brands they work with. Not only will dedicated TikTok staff members support the Hawke team, but TikTok will also work with Hawke on the co-creation of marketing initiatives such as webinars, podcasts, reports, blogs, newsletters, case studies, social media takeovers, and more. Stay tuned for even more developments in the near future.
For more information on TikTok services and case studies, visit www.tiktok.com, and for more information on Hawke services and case studies, visit www.hawkemedia.com.
About Hawke Media
Hawke Media is an award-winning marketing consultancy based in Los Angeles, California. It offers custom, data-driven marketing strategies to businesses of all sizes, offering its services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis. Founded in 2014, it continues to be the fastest-growing marketing consultancy in the nation and has serviced such clients as Verizon, Red Bull, Tamara Mellon, and more.
For more information, please visit hawkemedia.com.
About TikTok
TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Its mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.
For more information, please visit tiktok.com.
Contact:
Ally Spiroff, Public Relations Manager
(310) 451-7295
ally@hawkemedia.com