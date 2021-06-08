LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Emmy-eligible first season of My Big Fat Blonde Musical is available on Youtube or the FYC Academy site for viewing. The independent series courageously navigates negative self-talk, body image, and resilience in the face of rejection in a light-hearted, 90-minute musical romp. Written, Created by Theresa Stroll & Rebecca McGlynn, Directed by Lisa K. Wyatt & Produced by Emily Mae Heller.
This 9-episode series follows underdog, Terri Walker, an unapologetically self-loving fat actress looking to conquer Hollywood, only to be shut out at every turn. Despite scam artists, ruthless agents, questionable auditions, body-shaming trainers, a minimum-wage job, student loans, and the pressure to give up––all accompanied by a chorus of negative internalized thoughts - Terri persists!
Theresa Stroll, also up for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series is the co-creator, composer, & star of the series shares, "My Big Fat Blonde Musical (MBFBM) is an expression of joy and a ''permission slip' to fully allow oneself not to change who one is in order to fit in. MBFBM challenges the irrational ideology that fat bodies don't deserve dignity or respect.The musical has inspired all types of people who have felt rejected based on their appearance...This musical has given people the courage to stop waiting for their lives."
A 7-year process from start to finish, co-creator and composer of the stage show and web series, Rebecca McGlynn shared, "After our Fringe experience, we had to keep going. There was something special here. And the next step was adapting the stage play into the web series. New characters, new songs popped up as we centered around Terri as the main character and her chorus of negative internalized thoughts as her antagonist."
Inspired by shows like Golden Globe & Emmy winner, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Emmy-nominee Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as the likes of full-figured trailblazers Melissa McCarthy, Rebel Wilson, and Adele, My Big Fat Blonde Musical sets its own tone with original music, comedy, and real-life moments that are relatable to anyone––no matter where they are in life.
"One of the things I love about directing My Big Fat Blonde Musical," says Director, Lisa K. Wyatt, "is getting to help put something positive into the world that fosters kindness. I'm really proud of what we accomplished and hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed directing it. As a plus-sized actress myself with decades of experience in Hollywood, I have always made sure that I'm not just playing a fat joke, that every character I play is a legit human, and not just the butt of a joke."
Watch the full trailer and episodes of My Big Fat Blonde Musical on Youtube!
For ACADEMY MEMBERS, you can watch all episodes on the FYC Academy screening website under the Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series category.
