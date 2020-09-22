Introduces First Digital Banking Service to Combine Saving, Spending, Borrowing and Sharing in One Account Provides Entirely New Way to Share Accounts for Managing Joint Expenses New Survey Shows 3 in 5 Americans Believe Traditional Banks Don't Offer Middle-Income Consumers the Same Quality of Customer Service as They do the Wealthy Creates New Level of Ease, Convenience and Compassion for Today's Consumers, Especially Middle-Income Americans