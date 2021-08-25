NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 631.84 billion during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the online grocery delivery services market to register a CAGR of almost 29%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increased adoption of e-commerce platforms and the growing popularity of fast delivery services will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The online grocery delivery services market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Individuals
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the online grocery delivery services market in the internet and direct marketing retail industry include Albertsons Companies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., J Sainsbury Plc, JD.com Inc., Ocado Group Plc, Rakuten Inc., Target Corp., and Walmart Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Grocery Delivery Services Market size
- Online Grocery Delivery Services Market trends
- Online Grocery Delivery Services Market industry analysis
The rapid growth in m-commerce is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, huge competition from offline retail stores may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online grocery delivery services market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Grocery Delivery Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online grocery delivery services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online grocery delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online grocery delivery services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online grocery delivery services market vendors
