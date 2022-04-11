NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online jewelry market size is expected to increase by USD 19.88 billion between 2019 and 2024. The market observed a YOY growth of 14.59% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.
The global online jewelry market is fragmented due to the presence of many international and regional players. Technavio identifies CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd. as the dominant players in the market.
Innovation in jewelry design and technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the decline in demand for gold jewelry will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Segmentation Analysis
Online Jewelry Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Fine Jewelry
- Fashion Jewelry
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The fine jewelry segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing vendors' efforts to expand their online customer base. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
By geography, North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players. Factors such as changing lifestyles, evolving consumer preferences, and the increasing demand for fashion jewelry will be driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for online jewelry in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online jewelry market report covers the following areas:
Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online jewelry market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the online jewelry market is designed to provide entry support, and customer profiles. and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Online Jewelry Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online jewelry market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online jewelry market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online jewelry market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online jewelry market vendors
Online Jewelry Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 19.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.59
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, India, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
CHANEL Ltd., Chopard Group, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Graff Diamonds Ltd., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Signet Jewelers Ltd., The Swatch Group Ltd., and Titan Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Fine Jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fashion jewelry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CHANEL Ltd.
- Chopard Group
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Graff Diamonds Ltd.
- Kering SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Signet Jewelers Ltd.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
- Titan Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
