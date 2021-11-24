CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce online multiplayer gameplay is coming soon.
iiRcade's upcoming online gaming technology will enable all users to play classic arcade games, as well as modern games, online together or against each other; whether it's head-to-head in a fighting or racing games, or in a beat 'em up co-op mode.
"This is a feature we're really excited about that our community has been asking for since day one," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We'll launch the system first as beta with a handful of games then expand to all arcade games and later add modern games."
The new featured, starting with classic retro games, is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers. Every iiRcade also has a one year best-in-class warranty.
All iiRcade cabinets are currently on sale during the holidays; those cabinets include: Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition, Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Edition, RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition, Sydney Hunter, ToeJam & Earl and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
