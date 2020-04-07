SYDNEY, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent increase in the amount of time people spend online has brought about a resurgence in online poker. Prior to lockdowns, 40 million people (around 6.8 percent of the total adult population) played poker regularly. Now that these people can no longer play poker at friends' houses, at card clubs or in casinos, online poker is the clear choice for those looking for some action, fun and stress-relief.
Since social distancing and lockdowns took effect, online poker playing has increased by 43 percent. New players are also eager to get into the game, with first-time poker players increasing by 255 percent in the same period.
The leading online poker room, Global Poker, is ready to meet this demand by offering a special event designed specifically for players who are bored at home. The Global Poker Home Series, dubbed "the world's biggest home game," launched March 30.
This massive event—the biggest one Global Poker has ever held, to date—guarantees over Sweeps Cash (SC) 2,000,000, with SC5000,000 guaranteed on the final table. Unlike many other options, Global Poker offers the chance to win cash prizes, making this an even more enjoyable and exciting option for serious players.
"As long as thrill seekers are staying at home, Global Poker will give them the chance to find adventure excitement, and camaraderie through online poker," said Global Poker General Manager David Lyons.
Poker journalist Nick Jones recently highlighted the dramatic increase of online poker players. According to his research, online poker activity is on track to beat the record set five years ago, with an average of 45,000 players simultaneously flocking to the virtual tables. This trend will likely continue, as more players wisely choose to say home during this global pandemic. Source: @pokerprojones
Running March 30–April 26, the Global Poker Home Series will provide plenty of action to keep house-bound poker players entertained for the next four weeks. And with the site's Rattlesnake Open beginning May 4, players won't have to wait long before more big tournaments come back into town.
About Global Poker Global Poker is a free-to-play online social poker room with over one million players. Global Poker is dedicated to its loyal and growing community of players, and is rewarding them by offering a larger variety of games, a wider range of bigger prize pools, and more championships and tournaments. Every day across the US, players at Global Poker enjoy reliable, fun and rewarding online social poker. No purchase is necessary to enjoy their diverse range of poker games. Full Global Poker Home Series tournament schedule here: https://globalpoker.com/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=partner
