Inspect2go's online portal enables the public to interact with state and local government agencies. Citizens can make online payments, apply for permits and licenses, fill out online forms, view maps or GIS, file complaints and upload/download attached documents.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go, a leading software provider for state and local-level government agencies, announces a new web-based public portal development service for agencies and the citizens they serve. The citizen portal automates interactions between government staff and the public. The hosted, cloud solution benefits both the government agencies and the public through improved efficiency.
See new video https://youtu.be/2rFcLwEBiQs
Citizens can:
1. Make public information requests
2. Browse documents, records and inspections
3. View data on maps or GIS
4. View inspections, permits and licenses
5. File Complaints
Registered public users can:
1. Login
2. Update account information
3. Calculate permit and license fees
4. Submit new and renewal applications
5. Track projects
6. Print invoices
7. Make credit card payments online
The company provides additional services along with the online citizen portal including the automation of complex interdepartmental processes to streamline communication within the agency, and with the public.
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county and state-level government agencies. We serve health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public citizen portals, permitting and licensing software, paper to cloud data migration services, cloud database hosting, inspection software and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go is a "total solution" company that begins each new project with a specific government request, then tailors a custom solution, delivers and supports the solution for the long term. Inspect2go products are cloud-based, packaged as COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) and sold as SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions.
Visit https://inspect2go.com/public-portal
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go, +1 (949) 429-4620, info@inspect2go.com
SOURCE Inspect2go