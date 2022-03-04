NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will register the highest growth rate of 33% among the other regions. Therefore, the market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.
Moreover, the Online Streaming Services Market value is set to grow by USD 191.72 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 18.74% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Regional Market Analysis
33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for online streaming services in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
The growing on-demand video market and the declining live TV broadcast market will facilitate the online streaming services market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Key Market Driver
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and their impact on the Online Streaming Services Market.
- Rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet:
- With the advent of high-end smartphones and the easy availability of the Internet, users are opting for online streaming services. This increase in the number of smartphones is making it easier for users to access video and music content on the go. Furthermore, with increasing mobile Internet subscriptions, many online streaming service providers are exploring mobile platforms to provide online streaming services. Also, with the increasing penetration of 4G and 5G technologies at low costs, the accessibility of the Internet has increased. This is eventually encouraging vendors to launch online streaming services, especially for mobile devices. Therefore, the rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet is driving the growth of the global online streaming services market.
Key Online Streaming Services Market Report Statistics:
- Market growth 2021-2025: USD 191.72 billion
- Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%
- YoY growth (%): 18%
- Performing market contribution: North America at 33%
- Key consumer countries: US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
The Report also Covers the Following Areas:
- Online Streaming Services Market size
- Online Streaming Services Market trends
- Online Streaming Services Market analysis
Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Online Video Streaming
- Online Music Streaming
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Key Vendors and Strategies
The online streaming services market is fragmented and the vendors are offering advanced products or expanding their businesses to new regions to compete in the market.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.- The company runs its operations under Core commerce, Cloud computing, Digital media and entertainment, and Innovation initiatives and others business segments. The company offers online streaming service named Tmall Box Office.
- Baidu Inc.- The company runs its operations under Baidu Core and iQIYI business segments. The company offers online streaming services through its subisdiary, JOYY INC.
- ErosSTX Global Corp.- The company runs its operations under Film and TV business segments. The company offers online streaming service named Erosnow.
Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online streaming services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online streaming services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online streaming services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online streaming services market vendors
Online Streaming Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 191.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.00
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Online video streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online music streaming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
- ErosSTX Global Corp.
- iflix Ltd.
- Netflix Inc.
- Spotify Technology SA
- Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- The Walt Disney Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
