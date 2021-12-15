NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The online streaming services market is expected to be dominated by North America. The region will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the online streaming services market in North America. However, the growth of the market in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The growing on-demand video market and the declining live TV broadcast market in countries such as the US and Canada will drive the online streaming services market growth in North America during the forecast period.
The online streaming services market is set to grow by USD 191.72 bn between 2020 and 2025 and register a CAGR of 18.74%, according to Technavio. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, this report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors should improve their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the Internet, growing popularity of online video streaming in the education sector, and increasing launch of new content and renewing of additional seasons will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to video piracy may impede market growth.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Online Streaming Services Market size
- Online Streaming Services Market trends
- Online Streaming Services Market industry analysis
Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Type
- Online Video Streaming
- Online Music Streaming
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the online streaming services market include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.
Online Streaming Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist online streaming services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the online streaming services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the online streaming services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online streaming services market vendors
Online Streaming Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 191.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
18.00
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
