WAGONTOWN, Pa., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online test preparation company Exam Edge continues to help students and professionals advance in their chosen careers. The organization is rolling out a new scholarship program and is now granting two $1,000 scholarships annually for expenses related to passing certification exams.
"Our mission has always been to help people pass their certifications. Our new scholarship program takes this to the next level," says John Fekula, president. "By offering two $1,000 scholarships, we can financially help people, on top of providing world-class practice tests. It's a fantastic opportunity for Exam Edge to give back during these difficult times."
This professional development scholarship program aims to lower barriers for entry into chosen career fields, along with helping as many people as possible pass certification exams and move into productive careers.
Scholarships are awarded semi-annually, in June and December. To apply, applicants are required to answer an essay question and submit a transcript or letter of recommendation. For additional information, please visit https://www.examedge.com/scholarship.cfm.
About Exam Edge:
Exam Edge is an online test preparation company based in Pennsylvania. As an industry leader in their field, Exam Edge offers numerous online practice tests geared at students in high school and college, as well as those looking to take a variety of certification tests. Covering more than 1,600 subjects and providing students with over 26,000 exams, Exam Edge practice tests were designed to help students feel confident and knowledgeable for any certification exam. To find out more about Exam Edge, visit https://www.examedge.com/.
Media Contact
John Fekula, Exam Edge, LLC, +1 (215) 853-2943, admin@examedge.com
SOURCE Exam Edge, LLC