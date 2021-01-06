NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Studies have shown consumers around the globe are spending more time reading as COVID-19 restrictions resulted in a "homebody economy" of stay-at-home activities from reading, to streaming, to cooking, crafting, and more. Open Road Integrated Media (OR/M), through its technology platform, data science, and one-to-one relationship with millions of readers via its sites and newsletters, developed a Top 50 title list based on its data and consumer preferences. The list comprised a broad spectrum—bestsellers from Elena Ferrante and Donna Leon; classics by Octavia Butler and James Herriot; media tie-ins from Walter Tevis and Gordon Prange; and many more titles that found new audiences through OR/M's marketing engine.
"So often these classic gems remain undermarketed and undiscoverable," said OR/M's Chief Marketing Officer Mary McAveney, "because of our discovery platform thousands of books are now finding or re-finding their audience."
Below is the complete list with author links:
1. The Queen's Gambit
2. Trace Elements (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 29)
3. My Brilliant Friend (Neapolitan Novels Book 1)
4. Eddie's Boy: A Novel (The Butcher's Boy Novels Book 4)
5. Parable of the Sower
6. The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich
7. Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay (Neapolitan Novels Book 3)
8. The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set
9. The Story of a New Name (Neapolitan Novels Book 2)
10. The Story of the Lost Child (Neapolitan Novels Book 4)
11. A Small Town: A Novel of Crime
12. Running on Empty: Overcome Your Childhood Emotional Neglect
13. Upstairs at the White House: My Life with the First Ladies
14. Parable of the Talents
15. Still Life (Karen Pirie Books Book 6)
16. Death at La Fenice (Commissario Brunetti Book 1)
17. Lilith's Brood: The Complete Xenogenesis Trilogy (The Xenogenesis Trilogy)
18. Business Adventures: Twelve Classic Tales from the World of Wall Street
19. Keto Meal Prep by FlavCity: 125+ Low Carb Recipes That Actually Taste Good
20. All Creatures Great and Small
21. Unto Us a Son Is Given (A Commissario Guido Brunetti Mystery Book 28)
22. The Corfu Trilogy: My Family and Other Animals; Birds, Beasts and Relatives; and The Garden of the Gods
23. Clean Hands: A Novel
24. Death in a Strange Country (Commissario Brunetti Book 2)
25. West from Appomattox: The Reconstruction of America after the Civil War
26. The Color Purple
27. The Millionaire Next Door (Millionaire Set Book 2)
28. Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee: An Indian History of the American West
29. Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement
30. 100 Years of the Best American Short Stories (The Best American Series)
31. The Rebels (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 2)
32. House Privilege (The Joe DeMarco Thrillers Book 14)
33. The Bastard (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 1)
34. Fatal Invention: How Science, Politics, and Big Business Re-create Race in the Twenty-First Century
35. I Am Legend
36. The Keepers of the House
37. The Elegance of the Hedgehog
38. All Things Wise and Wonderful (All Creatures Great and Small Book 3)
39. My Family and Other Animals (The Corfu Trilogy Book 1)
40. Swan Song
41. Bitter Blood: A True Story of Southern Family Pride, Madness, and Multiple Murder
42. The Seekers (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 3)
43. Dressed for Death (Commissario Brunetti Book 3)
44. A Noble Radiance (Commissario Brunetti Book 7)
45. Seed to Harvest: The Complete Patternist Series (The Patternist Series)
46. The Furies (The Kent Family Chronicles Book 4)
47. The Forever War (The Forever War Series Book 1)
48. Rendezvous with Rama
49. The Temptation of Forgiveness (Commissario Brunetti Book 27)
50. The Lord God Made Them All (All Creatures Great and Small Book 4)
About OR/M
OR/M is a powerful, tech and data driven, Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) business. Using state of the art, proprietary tech/data analytics OR/M's team performs critical services for 60+ clients, improving discoverability of their products with highly scalable solutions. These long-term deals provide extraordinary growth for our partners and allow us to enhance a small piece of the $26 billion-dollar industry. The Open Road brands include Early Bird Books, a daily eBook deals newsletter and website; The Lineup, for fans of true crime, horror, the mysterious, and the paranormal; The Portalist, for fans of science fiction, fantasy; Murder & Mayhem, for fans of mystery and thriller; The Archive, for fans of history and non-fiction; and A Love So True, for fans of romance; and Open Road Media, a global eBook publisher.
