CHICAGO, Mar. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Open Water took the No. 1 spot on its 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the region.
Open Water pioneered the canned water category in 2014, and last year became the world's first certified Climate Neutral water brand. The company packages its ultra-purified still and sparkling water exclusively in infinitely recyclable aluminum bottles and cans, providing a more sustainable alternative to plastic, glass, and cartons.
With a 3-year growth rate of over 2,400%, Open Water is making a real impact that is also shaking up the bottled water industry. The company is aiming to eliminate 1 billion plastic bottles within the next 5 years.
"We're honored that Open Water is listed among so many impressive companies, and I really couldn't be prouder of our team." says Nicole Doucet, Co-founder & CEO. "Open Water started with a simple mission: to stop plastic bottles from ending up in the ocean, so it's inspiring to see that there's a passion from both individuals and businesses to join us to make a real difference for our planet."
"This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
About Open Water
Open Water is on a mission to fight ocean plastic pollution. The company pioneered the canned water category and offers water in 100% recyclable aluminum bottles and cans, eliminating the need for plastic bottles. Open Water is also the world's first certified Climate Neutral water brand and donates a portion of each sale to ocean conservation projects.
Open Water's lineup includes still and sparkling water in reclosable 16-ounce aluminum bottles and still water in 12-ounce flip-top cans.
All three products are available at a wide range of retailers across the country and online at drinkopenwater.com. For more information, questions, or compliments (especially compliments!), please email info@drinkopenwater.com.
Open Water is a proud member of 1% For The Planet and is a certified Women-Owned business (WBENC).
