LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenGate Entertainment, the largest curator of original concepts in the entertainment industry, has announced that recognized industry executive Jonathan DuBow has joined as the Director of Distribution, Financing & Production. With over a decade of experience in the entertainment sector on both a national and global scale, Jonathan brings forth deep, nuanced industry knowledge and a unique skillset to further advance the scale and reach of OpenGate's current and future projects.
Capitalizing on the insatiable demand for content, OpenGate has spent the last year plus developing truly original Ideas and concepts sourced from the entire spectrum of voices and cultures, with a focus on full representation across the slate. Through OpenGate's proprietary development process, OpenGate has access to the most diverse and sizable original content and concepts deal flow in the industry. With this near never-ending flow of Original Concepts and Ideas that are then fully developed and curated, a cutting-edge Project Portal makes it extremely efficient and effective to pinpoint the exact material that is on trend, highly marketable, and encompasses all the factors that lead to a successful and profitable project. In addition, OpenGate utilizes industry-leading and proprietary data analytic strategies and technology which are incorporated throughout the entire business to provide a competitive advantage over other entertainment companies currently in the industry.
"The demand for our Services to curate projects has allowed us to create a catalog of projects that are original, unique, and poised for success", indicates Jeff Hood, a Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Producer with OpenGate, "and this addition to our team will allow for the expansion of our capabilities in the areas of distribution, financing & production on a global scale to bring those projects to life".
"It was our belief that with starting OpenGate that we would allow a diverse set of voices to have their stories told," says Mike Anderson, a Co-Founder, Managing Partner & Producer with OpenGate, "and OpenGate will now be able to take the next step in our evolution with the addition of Jonathan to our team. Building on our existing first-look agreement with Whistle Studios and distribution network, we will further the build-out of our global networks for distribution, financing & production. An ever-growing catalog coupled with this significant expansion of our capabilities in these areas will result in even more of our projects being given the opportunity to be brought to life".
"The quality of the extensive OpenGate catalog, coupled with the extraordinary set of voices that it represents, creates an exciting opportunity to ensure these unique stories are told, by helping to facilitate the mobilization from script to screen", says Jonathan DuBow, Director of Distribution, Financing & Production with OpenGate. "I look forward to applying my global industry experience and utilizing my network of professional relationships to enhance the capabilities and reach of OpenGate in all aspects of distribution, financing & production. I am honored and humbled to be a part of the OpenGate team and look forward to the opportunities presented by all its prospects, endeavors, and continued successes."
Additional information is available at opengatenow.com.
Media Contact
Mike Anderson, OpenGate Entertainment, +1 7732516158, mike.a@opengatenow.com
SOURCE OpenGate Entertainment