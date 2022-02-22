TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenJar Concepts, a full-service advertising agency, is pleased to announce that it was awarded Best 60-Second TV Commercial and Best Multimedia Campaign at the Annual Golden Gavel Awards. Hailed as the highest honor for America's premier advertising law firms by the National Trial Lawyers Association, The Golden Gavel Awards recognize and award top legal advertisements in various media categories during the Trial Lawyer Summit in Miami.
"It is an honor for our creative work to be recognized once again by The National Trial Lawyers with two more Golden Gavels," said Adam Warren, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenJar Concepts. "In today's fragmented media universe, most ads require many views to evoke action. We help clients create compelling stories about their brand that are memorable, even when a prospect views an ad only once!"
OpenJar Concepts and its legal marketing brand The Sentinel Group received more nominations than any agency as finalists for Best Billboard, Best Lead Generation Campaign, Best 60-Second TV Commercial, and two for Best Multimedia Campaign.
OpenJar Concepts is a full-service marketing, advertising, and creative design agency growing brands in today's fragmented media universe. Our award-winning team of marketers, producers, lead generation, and mass media experts have the expertise and experience to deliver brands the results they need. With OpenJar, companies achieve their brand awareness, customer acquisition, and revenue goals.
Watch this year's award-winning 60-second "Super Spy" commercial here: https://www.openjar.com/tv-radio/
