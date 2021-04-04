HUNTINGTON, N.Y., April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenMoves has been named for the first time to the Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in the New York City metro region. Born from the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.
Among the New York advertising and marketing winners, OpenMoves was No. 1 for SEO and email services, No. 2 for social, and in the top four for pay-per-click.
"Given the intense competition among creative agencies in the New York metro area in particular, we are incredibly honored that OpenMoves was named to this prominent list,'' said Amir Chitayat, President of OpenMoves. "While many companies have struggled to keep employees productive while working remotely during the pandemic, our talented staff has thrived without the structure of a formal office for almost 20 years."
He added that: "This has helped us successfully continue to meet clients' needs. We remain committed to helping them in 2021 and beyond."
With in-house expertise in digital marketing strategy, search and social media advertising, SEO, marketing automation, creative, CRO and more, OpenMoves can provide a complete digital marketing solution to any client aiming for rapid and profitable growth.
The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area, Inc. said. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. Companies based in Stamford, Connecticut, New York City, and central New Jersey brought in the highest revenue overall.
"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."
OpenMoves offers performance marketing services to established and start-up companies, franchises, non-profits and e-commerce organizations seeking growth, efficiency and profitability. Its team of 30+ professionals specializing in online performance marketing, including paid search, paid social, search engine optimization, marketing automation, conversion rate optimization, social media and related disciplines.
OpenMoves is a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner and Bing Partner, as well as Amazon and various DSPs and Marketing Automation platforms. The agency serves clients in both ecommerce and lead generation across a range of industries. Based in Long Island, NY, the company serves companies across North America and around the world.
Inc 5000 Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.
Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
