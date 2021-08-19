HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year, performance marketing firm OpenMoves has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful independent small businesses. OpenMoves joins companies including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"The award is especially meaningful after a year in which businesses struggled during the global pandemic," said Amir Chitayat, president of OpenMoves.
"We are thrilled and humbled to be named to the Inc. 5000 list once again and thankful for our dedicated team, who proved their resilience during a very difficult time,'' Chitayat said.
He added that he is also thankful for the clients who trusted OpenMoves to provide digital marketing services in a challenging economy. Chitayat also credited a strong culture of collaboration and teamwork for the agency's ability to continue delivering quality services.
With in-house expertise in digital marketing strategy, search and social media advertising, SEO, marketing automation, creative, CRO and more, OpenMoves can provide a complete digital marketing solution to any client aiming for rapid and profitable growth.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
About OpenMoves
OpenMoves offers performance-based digital marketing services to established and start-up companies, franchises, non-profits and ecommerce organizations seeking growth, efficiency, and profitability. Its team of 30+ professionals specialize in online performance marketing, including paid search, paid social, search engine optimization, marketing automation, conversion rate optimization, social media and related disciplines.
Clients include Henry Schein, Justworks, City College, The Art Institutes, Shutterstock, Northwell Health, South University, iHome, SnowJoe and Netsmart, among others.
OpenMoves is a Google Premier Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, Bing Partner, as well as Amazon and various DSPs and Marketing Automation platforms. It serves clients in both ecommerce and lead generation across a range of industries. Based in Long Island, NY, the company serves companies across North America and around the world.
Methodology
Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
