OSLO, Norway, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, will report its third quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The quarterly report will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 am Eastern Time (EST).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the website at https://investor.opera.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1 877-888-4294 

China: +10-800-714-1507 or +10-800-140-1382 

Hong Kong: +80-090-1494 

Norway: +47 80-01-3780 

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 808-101-1183 

International: +1 785-424-1881 

Confirmation Code: OPRAQ321

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

 

 

