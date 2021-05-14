(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)

OSLO, Norway, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's largest internet consumer brands with hundreds of millions of users worldwide, today announced its participation in two upcoming events: The 16th Annual Needham Virtual & Media Conference and Cowen's 49th Annual TMT Conference.

Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending both events on behalf of Opera.

Event details:

16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference 

Date: May 18, 2021 

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Cowen's 49th Annual TMT Conference 

Date: June 2, 2021 

Time: 9:10 a.m. ET

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchanges (OPRA). Download the Opera browser from www.opera.com.

 

 

 

