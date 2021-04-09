BORDEAUX, France, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opquast's 'Mastering Web Quality Assurance' certification* teaches a common framework and vocabulary, creating a culture where the focus is on mitigating risks, for all potential users, throughout their entire web and digital experiences.
The core of the certification is a multidisciplinary and user-focused reference system of 240 web Q.A rules**. These community-driven rules have evolved since 2004, when they were created, and are available under a creative commons license. The 4th version was released in 2020 and the next release is timed for 2025.
The 14-hour, self-paced online training:
- Is intended for all professionals and students vested in digital and web activities, including marketers, project managers, developers, content specialists, IT professionals, business and digital strategists, customer success managers, etc.
- Guides web teams and individuals towards a user-centric and inclusive approach (people with disabilities, elderly, low-bandwidth connections, mobile contexts).
- Provides a multidisciplinary foundation and vocabulary to help web teams,web trades, and clients understand each other and work more efficiently together.
Opquast is working with 200+ partners from leading French and francophone universities (IT degrees and masters programmes), digital schools training centers, government agencies and ministers and companies. The Opquast business development team, comprised of French, English, German and Spanish speakers, is dedicated to increasing the partnerships and uptake within the U.K. and mainland European markets.
Opquast founder Elie Sloïm, and author of "Qualité Web : la références des professionnels du Web" (by Eyrolles) gives his insight. "The web industry and the users have to deal with very risky subjects like privacy, accessibility, security, and ecodesign. When an industry starts to encounter major risks that's the time for quality assurance. Opquast is that first step in deploying a web QA culture by giving web professionals a common and multidisciplinary foundation to improve their skills and to take control of their web projects."
About Opquast
Founded in 2000, Opquast is a French-based web training company focused on a collective project of 'Making the web better, for everyone'. In December 2019 the company announced fundraising of €500,000 from private investors and local authority (public investors) funding for the internationalization of its systems and its foundational course 'Mastering Web Quality Assurance'.
*https://www.opquast.com/en/certification/
**https://checklists.opquast.com/en/web-quality-assurance/
+33 7 68 24 67 71
Media Contact
Paul Michael Houston, opquast, +33 7 68 24 67 71, paul.houston@opquast.com
Elie Sloïm, Opquast
SOURCE Opquast