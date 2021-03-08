WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Opyrus, a self-betterment platform helping people tap their power to write and transform their lives, announced today a partnership with Book Trailer, a professional and cost-effective service for producing video trailers, to help writers attract new viewers and generate greater exposure for their book, screenplay and other forms of written content.

Opyrus is on a mission to help millions of people around the world by delivering unique writing tools, interactive content, and personalization that strengthens mental fitness, deepens relationships, enhances careers, energizes businesses and improves overall wellbeing.

"We aim to provide all types of writers the tools they need to achieve a lifetime of benefit and success," said Arthur Gutch, CEO of Opyrus. "We are ecstatic to partner with Book Trailer to explore new visual techniques for expression that ensure our writers' work stands out in a sea of content."

Book Trailer uses the highest quality video stock footage combined with royalty free music to ensure the book trailers will not get blocked on any of the biggest social media platforms. This service has been used by numerous published authors.

"The ultimate method to promote your book or other written work on social media, your website, your Amazon author's page and beyond is a book trailer," said Aminadav Feigenboum, Founder of Book Trailer. "I am excited to partner with Opyrus to provide their expanding platform of writers with a tool for attracting viewers and raising their profile to get the exposure they need."

To learn more about Opyrus, visit our website: https://opyrus.com/

About Opyrus

About Book Trailer

Book Trailer was founded by Aminadav Feigenboum, a professional video editor who for the past 20 years has been enhancing his skills while editing corporate movies and advertisements for digital agencies. Utilizing his experience, talent and editing abilities, Aminadav has created a wide range of captivating book trailer concepts to fit any theme.



 

